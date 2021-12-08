VIDEO: Girlpool Release 'Faultline' Music Video

Girlpool, the Los Angeles duo comprised of Avery Tucker (he/him) and Harmony Tividad (she/her), have shared an alluring new single titled "Faultline" with a Julian Klincewicz-directed video.

Of the song, Harmony Tividad says: "The Faultline represents everything you do as a means of escape that pushes you further into the very thing you're escaping."

Last year, Girlpool released "Like I'm Winning It," which PAPER Magazine "textural, dark and exciting in new ways," and The FADER called "strip club-ready banger."

Watch the new music video here: