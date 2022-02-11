VIDEO: Future Releases 'Worst Day' Music Video

With Valentine's Day right around the corner, Future chose to celebrate in his own way-like only he could. Today, the GRAMMY® Award-winning diamond-certified icon unveils a new song entitled "Worst Day". It notably marks his first original solo music since 2020.

The song pops off as classic Future through and through with an intoxicating and inimitable flow before he drops an instantly irresistible refrain. The accompanying visual speaks to his influence on all aspects of love-from the good to the bad (and everything in between). Fittingly, social media phenomenon and dating specialist Dr. Kevin Samuels makes an appearance in the video for a one-on-one session with Future.

On the track, he laments, "Valentine's Day, the worst day, got too many to please." Prior to its premiere, Future opened about his "addictions" to Chanel, Birkin, and Dior in the hilarious viral trailer, which paved the way for the video.

Not to mention, he serves as Executive Producer for one of the most-anticipated albums of the year, Kanye West's DONDA 2, arriving February 22, 2022. Be on the lookout for more.

Where would hip-hop be without Future? With millions of singles and albums sold, countless packed shows, and streams in the billions, his shadow looms heavy over the game. He carried trap music from the bandos to fashion shows as a generation of Southern artists rose in his wake. A decade-long grind gave rise to an unbelievable string of mixtapes, reaching its apex on the trifecta of Monster, Beast Mode, and 56 Nights.

2015's DS2 became his first of five number one debuts on the Billboard Top 200 followed by What a Time To Be Alive with Drake and EVOL. In 2017, he unleashed the platinum-certified Future and gold-selling Hndrxx back-to-back and emerged as "the first artist to release two Billboard Top 200 number ones in consecutive weeks." Future's "Mask Off" went quadruple-platinum, ascended to #5 on the Hot 100, and became his biggest smash yet.

He performed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, lit up Coachella, and headlined the massive "Nobody Safe" Tour. As he covered issues of GQ, Rolling Stone, and XXL, Hndrxx graced year-end lists from Pitchfork, Complex, Entertainment Weekly, Noisey, Variety, and more. He teamed with Young Thug for the collaborative epic Super Slimey, which captured #2 on the Billboard Top 200 upon arrival.

Extending his reach yet again, he provided the soundtrack for the high-profile Superfly remake as he readies a barrage of new projects to be unveiled at his signature prolific pace. 2019 saw him win his first GRAMMY® Award in the category of "Best Rap Performance" for "King's Dead" alongside Jay Rock, Kendrick Lamar, and James Blake. 2022 saw him feature on Gunna's latest smash "pushin P" with Young Thug, paving the way for more to come.

Watch the new music video here: