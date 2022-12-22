VIDEO: Flatland Cavalry Debut New Acoustic Performance Video for 'If We Said Goodbye'

A new acoustic performance video for Flatland Cavalry's song, "If We Said Goodbye," is debuting today.

"If We Said Goodbye" is from the band's acclaimed new EP, Songs to Keep You Warm, which was released earlier this fall. Produced by Bruce Robison and recorded at The Bunker in Lockhart, TX, the EP consists of six tracks including "Mountain Song," which was featured in Paramount Network's hit show, "Yellowstone," this past Sunday.

Known for their electric live shows, the band will perform throughout next year including two headline shows at Denver's Grizzly Rose in January as well as sixteen sold-out stadium shows as part of Luke Combs' World Tour. See below for complete tour itinerary.

Based in both Texas and Nashville, Flatland Cavalry is Cleto Cordero (vocals, acoustic guitar), Jason Albers (drums), Jonathan Saenz (bass), Reid Dillon (electric guitar, harmonica, second fiddle), Wesley Hall (fiddle) and Adam Gallegos(piano, keys, mandolin, banjo, electric guitar). In addition to the band, Songs to Keep You Warm also features special guests Ashley Monroe ("Parallel") and Kaitlin Butts ("How Long").

Songs to Keep You Warm is the band's first new music since the release of their acclaimed 2021 album, Welcome to Countryland. Of the record, The Wall Street Journal praised, "a clear musical point of view, original melodies, mature confidence in portraying romantic matters, and increasingly fresh, distinctive lyrics...a straightforward, upbeat electrified country-rock band," while Rolling Stone declared, "Flatland Cavalry are promising to make days a little brighter wherever they go."

Since the release, the band has continued to receive widespread attention, earning two #1 singles at Texas Country Radio ("Gettin' By" and "A Cowboy Knows How") and garnering over 290 million streams across platforms to date.

In addition to numerous sold-out headline shows, they've also joined artists such as Luke Combs, Turnpike Troubadours, Randy Rogers Band, Midland and Parker McCollum on the road.

Watch the performance here:

FLATLAND CAVALRY CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

December 30-Little Rock, AR-Simmons Bank Arena*

December 31-Little Rock, AR-Simmons Bank Arena*

January 13-Denver, CO-Grizzly Rose

January 14-Denver, CO-Grizzly Rose

February 25-San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center

March 25-Arlington, TX-AT&T Stadium+

April 1-Indianapolis, IN-Lucas Oil Stadium+

April 15-Nashville, TN-Nissan Stadium+

April 22-Detroit, MI-Ford Field+

April 29-Pittsburgh, PA-Acrisure Stadium+

May 6-Chicago, IL-Soldier Field+

May 11-Hays, KS-Fox Theatre

May 13-Minneapolis, MN-US Bank Stadium+

May 20-Boise, ID-Albertsons Stadium+

May 27-Vancouver, BC-BC Place+

June 3-Edmonton, AB-Commonwealth Stadium+

June 10-Kansas City, MO-Arrowhead Stadium+

June 17-St. Louis, MO-Busch Stadium+

July 8-Tampa, FL-Raymond James Stadium+

July 14-Huntsville, AL-Orion Amphitheater*

July 15-Charlotte, NC-Bank of America Stadium+

July 22-Foxborough, MA-Gillette Stadium+

July 29-Philadelphia, PA-Lincoln Financial Field+

*supporting Parker McCollum

+supporting Luke Combs Word Tour