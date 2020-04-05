VIDEO: Elton John Launches $1 Million Emergency Fund For People With HIV Amidst Health Crisis

Elton John has announced that his Elton John Aids Foundation has launched a $1 million COVID-19 emergency fund to protect people with HIV.

"For almost 30 years my foundation has prioritized the most vulnerable people to HIV, to end the AIDS epidemic and we're committed to this during the COVID-19 crisis too," John said in a video on Twitter.

Now and always, I'm committed to not leave anyone affected by HIV behind. Visit https://t.co/tClQt78OuF for more info. Sending love to all of our Foundation's partners, grantees, supporters, frontline workers and members of our community during this time. Elton x - Elton John (@eltonofficial) April 4, 2020

The emergency fund will help with distributing medicine, testing and preventive treatment.

More details on the fund can be found at london.ejaf.org/covid19.





