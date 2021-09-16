VIDEO: Dreamer Boy Releases 'Keep The Pace' Music Video

Genre-bending Nashville singer/songwriter Dreamer Boy cranks up the volume and velocity on his new single "KEEP THE PACE," out today on slowplay / Harvest Records. The cut comes alongside a fast, furious video that follows Dreamer Boy-the artist born Zach Taylor-through a dizzying journey around New York City.

Like Dreamer Boy's best work, "KEEP THE PACE" is unpredictable and uncompromising-it does everything its all-caps title promises and more. As razor-sharp guitar slices through a haze of effects, Taylor sings a line everyone can relate to in the internet age. "I'm in the throes of keeping pace," he announces breathlessly, "and I never stood a chance." Stabbing bass and beats keep the tension high throughout. "Tell me, are you entertained?" he smirks.

The accompanying visuals are just as thrillingly disorienting. Taylor runs through NYC streets, rides the subway, and sings at us through the distorted view of a fisheye lens. By the time he slips into the dreamy first chorus, he's on a bed, alone, scrolling mindlessly on his phone. It's a striking vision of vulnerability, hinting at a fragility behind the song's fast-paced frenzy.

"KEEP THE PACE" is Dreamer Boy's first single following the April release of his critically acclaimed second album, All the Ways We Are Together, a glowing collection of bedroom pop. This new song serves as further proof of his endless zeal for experimentation, which has led to praise from a host of tastemaking outlets.

Watch the music video below: