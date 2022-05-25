VIDEO: Dreamdoll Drops 'Ice Cream Dream' Music Video Featuring French Montana

We all scream for ice cream because DreamDoll just unveiled the super sexy music video for her latest single "Ice Cream Dream" featuring French Montana via District 18 Entertainment/Warner Records.

In the visual, DreamDoll pulls up to a park in a custom ice cream truck. Wearing a candy bikini, she instantly turns heads in the cheeky clip. Heating up the screen dripping ice cream, she and French congregate and perform by the truck at night, trading bars in front of a blazing fire. It perfectly captures the summer anthem's infectious energy!

DreamDoll's currently supporting Fivio Foreign on "The Fivio Foreign" North American tour, shutting down venues in major cities across the country. Check out the remaining dates below. Meanwhile, she makes her debut at HOT 97's Summer Jam Mainstage on Sunday, June 12. She joins a stacked lineup at Metlife Stadium, including Fivio Foreign, Lil Durk, Lil Baby, City Girls, Pusha T, and more. Expect an unforgettable hometown performance as always!

"Ice Cream Dream" has already racked up over 1 million streams in addition to receiving critical acclaim. Complex hailed it as "a hard-hitting summer anthem," and REVOLT wrote, "DreamDoll cleverly flips different ice cream flavors to speak on her preferred type of men." Brooklyn Vegan applauded it as a "brash New York rap anthem."

The hard-hitting track reimagines the melody, beat, and production of Raekwon's classic "Ice Cream" [feat. Ghostface Killah, Method Man, Cappadonna] from the 1995 magnum opus Only Built 4 Cuban Linx... Over this instantly recognizable backdrop, DreamDoll launches into racy, raucous, and raw bars before she warns, "Don't hit me if it ain't about the C.R.E.A.M." Meanwhile, French Montana rolls through with a hot verse of his own. The track drips timeless New York swagger and style.

This new release only continues the rapid ascent of DreamDoll, who's built momentum with a string of well-received singles like "You Know My Body" featuring Capella Grey, "Ah, Ah, Ah" with Fivio Foreign, and "Different Freestyle," the colorful videos for which have contributed to her 25 million YouTube views to date.

She also guested on Rick Ross' "Wiggle" and contributed an original "Claws"-themed single, "Oh Shhh," to the world on the TNT series Claws. She's a press darling who's been featured in Nylon, Office, Billboard, and Complex, and gained a large fan base online with her freestyles and fashion content that continue to impress her 1.3 million TikTok and 4.8 million Instagram followers.

Watch the new music video:

TOUR DATES

5/27 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

5/29 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

6/1 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre

6/3 - San Francisco, CA - Regency Ballroom

6/4 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

6/6 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory