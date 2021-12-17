VIDEO: DreamDoll Shares CLAWS-Themed Single 'Oh Shhh'

Today, Bronx rap star and social media juggernaut DreamDoll, in partnership with TNT, is debuting an original "Claws"-themed single, "Oh Shhh," from her forthcoming project (District 18/Warner Records), along with a new "Claws" music video. This collaboration sets the world of "Claws" into a song that embodies the series' boundary-pushing female characters and amplifies the show themes of women finding their power, boss ladies taking charge and - of course - fierce nails.

DreamDoll shared, "This was truly an honor considering how much I love Claws. Like me, these bad-ass-boss-bitches understand sometimes you have to make certain sacrifices to achieve your dream." On creating the new single, she mentioned, "I wanted it to sound familiar yet new, with a feel-good vibe. After going through a couple of potential tracks, I landed on this beat which samples Fergie's "London Bridge." I'm so excited that I can finally talk about it. It's been so hard to hold it in. I hope my fans and fans of the show will love it."

This new release continues the rapid ascent of DreamDoll, who's built momentum with a string of well-received singles like "You Know My Body" featuring Capella Grey, "Ah, Ah, Ah" with Fivio Foreign and "Different Freestyle," the colorful videos for which have contributed to her 25 million YouTube views to date. She's a press darling who's been featured in Nylon, Office, SPIN, and Allure, and gained a large fan base online with her freestyles and fashion content that continue to impress her 1.3 million TikTok and 4.4 million Instagram followers.

The highly anticipated fourth and final season of Claws airs with a two-hour premiere on Sunday, December 19 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on TNT. The third season of "Claws" ranked as a top 10 cable drama in 2019.

"Claws" is a midnight-dark, wickedly funny meditation on female badness set in a South Florida nail salon. The series follows Niecy Nash-Betts' Desna Simms, who, alongside her crew of manicurists from the Nail Artisans of Manatee County salon, rises to power in the crime world to claim her share of cash and respect. It's the story of hardworking women trying to get by in this economy, set against the surreal, bright, gritty landscape of Florida and the luscious, absurd, extreme excesses of the crime world. In addition to Nash-Betts, "Claws" stars Carrie Preston, Judy Reyes, Karrueche Tran, Jenn Lyon, Kevin Rankin, Jason Antoon, with Harold Perrineau, and Dean Norris.

"Claws" is executive produced by Janine Sherman Barrois, Rashida Jones, Will McCormack, series creator Eliot Laurence and showrunners Sharon Lee Watson and Emily Silver. The series

is produced for TNT by Jones and McCormack's Le Train Train in association with Warner Bros. Television.