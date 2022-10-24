VIDEO: Dionne Warwick Gives Update On Teyana Taylor Playing Her in Upcoming Bio Series on SHERRI
Today on "SHERRI," Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show host, comedian, actor and best-selling author SHERRI SHEPHERD chatted with legendary singer and social media icon DIONNE WARWICK.
She spoke to Sherri about everything from new music to her crush on Rege-Jean Page and what she thinks of him playing the new Bond saying, "I think he might pass the test." She also revealed where she is in the process of Teyana Taylor playing her in a new biopic series.
In her first live interview discussing the casting decision, Dionne Warwick said, ""We've been on the phone several times. She's done her homework. She knows more about me than I know about me. I love her very very much. She's on it. It's not a biopic that she would be doing ... it's a bio series."
Watch the clip here:
Photo & video credit: SHERRI/Debmar-Mercury
