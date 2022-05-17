VIDEO: Chae Shares 'I Tried' Music Video

Los Angeles-based singer/songwriter chae continues her debut R&B solo EP rollout with a nostalgia-ridden - yet fully infectious - lead single, "I Tried".

The latest offering reveals to listeners another chapter of chae's self-reflective story in her forthcoming EP, Letters I'll Never Write, showcasing a memoir from a chapter of her life, wrapped in promise of unconditional love. Due for release on June 24th, chae's debut EP sees her embark on a journey through vulnerability and self-love. Serving as the third single off of her highly-anticipated EP, "I Tried" is out now across all platforms.

Opening with soft instrumentation, chae's latest offering delivers a pensive and stripped-back nature, bringing to the forefront enveloping and layered harmonies. A mellow tone follows, introducing soft lofi drums, and a guitar melody that carries you away somewhere far, yet familiar. With touches of subtle percussive, and sample beat elements, "I Tried" unfolds a resonating tale of accepting the notion that love lives on despite a relationship coming to an end.

Serving as an anecdotal tale of heartbreak and grief, the new single continues to unveil chae's 6-track collection of acceptance and growth within her upcoming debut EP, Letters I'll Never Write. The mesmerizing third lead single continues to put the multifaceted talent in the spotlight as she captures listeners' attention with her unfiltered creative expression.

Premiering on Hype Magazine, the official music video for "I Tried" gives a stirring visual narrative of chae's reflection on past love. With dusty blue hues against each emotionally driven shot, the music video marries the melancholic tone with the track's strong narrative of reminiscing and soul-searching. The minimal, clean-cut edits serve as an ode to 90s R&B aesthetics, conveying an entrancing and dream-like essence. Showcasing the layers of emotion that come with breakups, the visual composition makes the single's organic affection and juxtaposition even more apparent.

Finding herself in a period of self-exploration, and seeking her divine femininity, chae continues to share her authentic, vulnerable nature with each new release. With the imminent release of her debut EP, Letters I'll Never Write, listeners continue to see her unpack the polarity of emotions that come with accepting and loving oneself.

Watch the new music video here: