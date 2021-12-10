VIDEO: Caspr Releases 'Snow' Music Video

Alternative songwriter & recording artist Caspr is embracing the cold weather with his new single, "Snow". Arriving today alongside a chilling visual directed by Lake Hills. "Snow" was co-written by Caspr, Billy Walsh (Justin Bieber, The Weeknd, Post Malone) and Ali Tamposi (Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus & Camila Cabello) as well as Andrew Watt (Justin Bieber, Post Malone, Miley Cyrus, JuiceWRLD) & Carter Lang (Post Malone, Doja Cat, SZA), both of whom also produced the track.

"Snow" is the fifth track in a string of singles from the New York-based artist, succeeding his previous release, "Don't Make Sense," an acoustic guitar-driven track written by Caspr and co-produced by Travis Barker (Machine Gun Kelly, jxdn, WILLOW) and Omer Fedi (The Kid Laroi, Machine Gun Kelly, 24KGoldn).

Caspr made his major label debut in May this year with "Coke Nose," which was praised by Office Magazine for its, "seamless blend of emo sentimentality, post-punk guitar lines and a bouncy pop-rap rhythm."

The energetic single was followed by "Duct Taped Lips," produced by Andrew Watt and megastar Omar Apollo, as well as "Play Pretend," which featured legendary blink-182 drummer and frequent collaborator, Travis Barker.

"Snow" also arrives fresh off the heels of Caspr's first sold-out headlining shows in October at Los Angeles' Moroccan Lounge and Brooklyn's Baby's All Right.

Caspr's new single, "Snow," is available now and will appear alongside his previously released tracks on his upcoming project arriving soon.

Watch the new music video here: