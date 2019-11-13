VIDEO: CMA Awards 2019 Opens with a Celebration of Women in Country

"The 53rd Annual CMA Awards," hosted by Carrie Underwood with special guest hosts Reba McEntireand Dolly Parton, began the show with an opening number celebrating the women of country.

Terri Clark, Sara Evans, Crystal Gayle, The Highwomen, Martina McBride, Jennifer Nettles,Tanya Tucker and Gretchen Wilson join in and end the number with McBride's song "Independence Day."

Watch the whole performance below!

"The 53rd Annual CMA Awards" is a production of the COUNTRY MUSIC Association. Robert Deaton is the Executive Producer, Alex Rudzinski is the Director, and David Wild is the Head Writer.

