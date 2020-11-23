VIDEO: Bri Fletcher Partners with Sammy Arriaga for Stunning 'Silent Night' Music Video

With the holidays right around the corner, emerging pop/country powerhouse Bri Fletcher teams up with American Idol alum Sammy Arriaga for a stunning version of the classic tune, "Silent Night." The music video features Fletcher and Arriaga in an open warehouse with only a Christmas Tree and two chairs. Fletcher takes lead on the first verse while Arriaga comes in on the second and their effortless harmonies blend seamlessly on the final verse and chorus.

The music video can be seen below.

Stage Right Secrets exclusively premiered the music video before its release stating, "Along with the recording, Fletcher and Arriaga released a stunning music video that shows the pair singing beside a Christmas tree and lights. Their unique voices effortlessly blend together to create a standout cover of everyone's favorite Christmas tune."



CMT will be adding Fletcher and Arriaga's "Silent Night" music video to their holiday rotation and it will also air on WSMV's Today in Nashville on Wednesday, December 2nd.



The release of "Silent Night" follows Fletcher's "emotional masterpiece" (Sounds Like Nashville), "Cause I Love You." The promising newcomer's debut single "Believe in Me" garnered 50,000 streams in its first month while becoming an anthem to those dealing with bullying. She has since released a duet with JC Anderson entitled "Stay The Same" and the mid-tempo track, "Therapy" and accompanying music video which "perfectly captures the push and pull of a relationship, like an emotionally savage game of tug-of-war" (To The Point Music).



As an avid activist for anti-bullying and the force behind her very own Teen Guidance Foundation, Fletcher brings her "Debully" assemblies to schools across the US, including one last year in her home state of Texas where she experienced severe bullying firsthand as a teen.

