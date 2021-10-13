VIDEO: Brandy Joins Tiwa Savage for 'Somebody's Son' Music Video

Nigerian superstar Tiwa Savage releases the much anticipated accompanying video to the anthem "Somebody's Son" ft. Grammy Award-winning songstress Brandy. The Mystro produced hit record is taken from Tiwa's critically acclaimed fifth studio project Water & Garri and is released through Motown Records.

The collaboration with Brandy which Tiwa describes "full-circle moment with her all time idol" is an honest and emotional mid-tempo record where the two form the perfect vocal team. The universal yearning for companionship ("Somebody son go love me one day") carries on the hook. "It's a message of hope" Tiwa adds.

Directed by Nigerian filmmaker and frequent collaborator MEJI ALABI, the stunning and playful visual channel the songs honesty, emotion and it's powerful delivery.

Fresh from her critically acclaimed fourth studio album 'Celia' - named one of the 10 Best Albums of 2020 by Time Magazine, "Water & Garri" sees Tiwa collaborate with musical heavyweights from across the United States and Africa.

The EP opens with "WORK FADA" - a 6:26 minute musical experience featuring rap legend NAS with songwriter and producer RICH KING who also produced the record. Other features include Grammy Award singing sensation Brandy, Nigerian singer-songwriter TAY IWAR, Ghanaian-American artist AMARAAE. "Water & Garri" is available on all streaming services.

Watch the new music video here: