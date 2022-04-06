VIDEO: Billy Strings Performs 'Hide and Seek' at the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards

GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter and musician Billy Strings performed his song, "Hide and Seek," during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards.

The performance adds to yet another unstoppable year for Strings, who recently made his debut on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and is currently in the midst of his massive headline tour. Upcoming stops include Santa Barbara's Santa Barbara Bowl (two nights), New York's The Rooftop at Pier 17 (sold out), Dallas' The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, Louisville's Iroquois Amphitheater (three nights), Indianapolis' TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park (two nights), Portland's McMenamins Edgefield (two nights) and Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium (three nights, all sold out) among several others. See below for complete itinerary.

The tour further celebrates the release of Strings' widely acclaimed new album, Renewal, out now via Rounder Records (stream/purchase here). Produced by Jonathan Wilson, the record solidifies Strings' position as a singular artist-one who honors the history of the music that inspires him, while continually pushing it forward. With the record's sixteen tracks, Strings shares a more personal and honest perspective through his songwriting, while incorporating his wide range of influences with elements of bluegrass, classic rock, metal, psychedelic music and more.

Released to widespread attention, Renewal landed on several "Best of 2021" lists including The Bitter Southerner, No Depression, Glide, The Boot, Folk Alley, Nashville's WMOT Roots Radio and Pittsburgh's WYEP Radio. It was also one of the Top 50 Most Played Albums at Americana Radio last year, while Strings was #1 on listener-voted year-end lists at Charlottesville's WNRN and Spindale-Asheville's WNCW among others.

Watch the performance here:

Tour Dates

April 9-Santa Barbara, CA-Santa Barbara Bowl

April 10-Santa Barbara, CA-Santa Barbara Bowl

April 13-Santa Ana, CA-Observatory (SOLD OUT)

April 15-Las Vegas, NV-Brooklyn Bowl (SOLD OUT)

April 16-San Diego, CA-Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

April 21-Houston, TX-713 Music Hall

April 22-Austin, TX-Moody Amphitheater (SOLD OUT)

April 23-Dallas, TX-The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

April 29-St. Augustine, FL-St. Augustine Amphitheatre

April 30-St. Augustine, FL-St. Augustine Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)

May 1-St. Augustine, FL-St. Augustine Amphitheatre

May 5-New Orleans, LA-New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

May 6-Nashville, TN-Ryman Auditorium (SOLD OUT)

May 7-Nashville, TN-Ryman Auditorium (SOLD OUT)

May 8-Nashville, TN-Ryman Auditorium (SOLD OUT)

May 12-Morrison, CO-Red Rocks Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)

May 13-Morrison, CO-Red Rocks Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)

May 14-Denver, CO-Mission Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

June 15-Dayton, OH-Rose Music Center at The Heights (SOLD OUT)

June 16-Maryland Heights, MO-Saint Louis Music Park (SOLD OUT)

June 18-Manchester, TN-Bonnaroo

June 23-Cary, NC-Koka Booth Amphitheatre

June 24-Cary, NC-Koka Booth Amphitheatre

June 25-Cary, NC-Koka Booth Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)

June 29-New York, NY-The Rooftop at Pier 17 (SOLD OUT)

June 30-Scranton, PA-Peach Music Festival

July 2-Baltimore, MD-Pier Six Pavilion (SOLD OUT)

July 3-Baltimore, MD-Pier Six Pavilion (SOLD OUT)

July 22-Louisville, KY-Iroquois Amphitheater

July 23-Louisville, KY-Iroquois Amphitheater

July 24-Louisville, KY-Iroquois Amphitheater

July 28-Chicago, IL-Lollapalooza.

July 29-Indianapolis, IN-TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

July 30-Indianapolis, IN-TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

August 4-Saint Charles, IA-Hinterland Music Festival

August 5-Minneapolis, MN-Surly Brewing Festival Field (SOLD OUT)

August 6-Moorhead, MN-Bluestem Amphitheater

August 9-Bonner, MT-Kettlehouse Amphitheater (SOLD OUT)

August 10-Bonner, MT-Kettlehouse Amphitheater (SOLD OUT)

August 12-Troutdale, OR-McMenamins Edgefield

August 13-Troutdale, OR-McMenamins Edgefield

August 14-Redmond, WA-Marymoor Park

August 26-28-Tisbury, MA-Beach Road Weekend

September 9-Alpharetta, GA-Outlaw Music Festival at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

September 10-Charlotte, NC-Outlaw Music Festival at PNC Music Pavilion

September 11-Virginia Beach, VA-Outlaw Music Festival at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

September 13-Bridgeport, CT-Outlaw Music Festival at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

September 26-Boston, MA-Outlaw Music Festival at Xfinity Center

September 17-Asbury Park, NJ-Sea.Hear.Now Festival