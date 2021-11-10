VIDEO: Band of Horses Share Music Video for 'Crutch'

Last month Band of Horses announced their sixth studio album and first record in more than five years Things Are Great which will be released January 21, 2022 via BMG. The band are now sharing the cat-tastic video for their single "Crutch."

The video, directed by Ben Fee, marks the band's second collaboration with Fee who also directed the video for 2016's "Casual Party." The peculiar imagery in the "Crutch" video, juxtaposed to the song's bittersweet undertones is perfectly Band of Horses.

Director Ben Fee says, "What's fun/sweet/wonderful enough to complement Band of Horses? Kittens with the band's faces crudely comped onto them, of course. For this project, I wanted to keep the feelings and execution simple and solely positive (and strange). The band walk such a lovely line of sincere, clever, endearing, and funny, and I wanted to echo those qualities in this abstract manner. I mean, it's cats n' dolls with the dudes' faces on them!"

The video for "Crutch" was shot at Cat Therapy in Santa Barbara -- a cat cafe who fosters, socializes and rehome rescued cats.

Watch the new music video here: