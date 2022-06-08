VIDEO: Ashlee Keating Releases New Single 'Saucy'

Ashlee Keating shares her new single "Saucy." Produced by Tommy Brown. "Saucy" is available now at all digital retailers.

Ashlee Keating is a Billboard charting singer, songwriter, and actress who is releasing her latest single, Saucy. Ashlee wrote the entire song over Zoom during the pandemic with multi-platinum producer Tommy Brown who has produced hits for Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, Justin Bieber, J.Lo, Cardi B, Meg Thee Stallion, and many more. The hit single is a feel good, bad bitch energy anthem that empowers everyone to be a resilient and confident version of themselves.

Catch Ashlee Keating's performance at NYC Pride's annual Youth Pride on June 25. Stay tuned for more to come from Ashlee Keating.

Ashlee Keating is highly regarded in the LGBTQ+ community as a supporter and activist. She has opened up for celebrities such as Demi Lavoto, Keke Palmer, Raven Symone, and Jasmine Sullivan. Ashlee also made her first debut on Broadway at 6 years old in the musical, Sound of Music, and also starred in the talent show Star Search with Arsenio Hall.

Her single "YASSS" has garnered over 1 million streams on Spotify as well as her previous single, "Hurt Me So Good" which was written and produced by Timbaland's Anthem Entertainment/Bluestone Publishing which skyrocketed up the Billboard Dance/Club charts to #8 within days followed up by her single "Bad Mistake" which was her #1 breakout song and held its own on the Billboard Dance charts at #20 for weeks.

Watch the new music video here: