VIDEO: Ariana Grande Shares 'Positions' Album Official Live Performance

In honor of the one year anniversary of her sixth studio album, "positions", Ariana Grande has shared a performance video of six tracks from the album.

Grande partnered with VEVO to perform "pov", "positions", "safety net" featuring Ty Dolla $ign, "my hair", "34 + 45", and "off the table" featuring The Weeknd.

Watch the new performance video below!

The videos, executive produced by creative directors Micah Bickham and Ed Walker, have featured songs from the pop star's album "positions." The album was released on October 30, 2021. The album followed Grande's previous albums "thank u, next", "sweetener", and "Dangerous Woman". Grande currently serves as a judge on The Voice. She made her Broadway debut in 13 and played Penny Pingleton in Hairspray Live! on NBC.