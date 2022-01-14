VIDEO: Aluna Shares 'Forget About Me' Music Video With Diplo & Durante

British singer-songwriter Aluna returns today with her new single "Forget About Me," a collaboration with Diplo and Italian producer, DJ, and multi-instrumentalist Durante, offering fans a taste of what's to come from Aluna in 2022. The track was co-produced by Aluna, Diplo and Durante.

Speaking about the new track, Aluna reveals, "This song is about that moment when you've cleaned up the trash pile that was once your heart -- you're feeling yourself and you've worked out how to be alone but the past comes back to haunt you, hungry for your new self love and abundant vibes. Those are the moments you have to stay strong and really forget about your old love so that new fresh love can waltz into your life. When the one that got away comes back...what you gonna do? That's not what I call destiny, you deserve better."

"Forget About Me," arrives with an official music video, directed by Reggie., who previously directed Aluna's videos for "Don't Hit My Line," and "The Recipe" with KAYTRANADA feat. Rema.

Talking about the video, Aluna explains, "The music video for 'Forget About Me' is an exploration of how to skip to that 'new you' feeling after a break up instead of all the drama we go through before we feel better. I wanted to play with the idea of a futuristic game where if you win all is forgotten and you get to move on, easy as that.....I think someone needs to invent it for real though."

"Forget About Me" serves as the follow-up to Aluna's recent single "Summer of Love," co-produced by Aluna and Punctual and released last summer via Mad Decent's house music imprint Higher Ground.

Originally getting her start as one half of the beloved duo AlunaGeorge, she has now gained attention as a solo artist while releasing her debut album Renaissance in 2020 via Mad Decent, which Aluna co-produced alongside executive producer Lido, featuring contributions from Princess Nokia, Jada Kingdom, SG Lewis, KAYTRANADA, Scott Storch, GRADES, Mr. Carmack and Rema. Renaissance represents the culmination of her journey of "a black girl in an all-white British suburb back in the day" to launching a rule-breaking revolution where rigid boundaries dissolve between culture, race, gender, and genre.

Last fall, Aluna announced Noir Fever, a new festival in partnership with leading technology company Pollen Presents, set to take place May 27-30, 2022, in New Orleans.

The all-Black lineup showcases multiple generations of boundary-pushing artists who continue to pioneer the genre, while also shining a light on LGTBQ+ performers as well. Aluna will be joined by Haitian-Canadian artist KAYTRANADA, Compton vocalist and producer Channel Tres, Canadian-born house act and Ninja Tune icon Jayda G, rapidly emerging London talent TSHA, Chicago house music legend Derrick Carter, and Detroit techno hero Kevin Saunderson, as well as South Los Angeles rapper and songwriter Duckwrth, the acclaimed Harlem beatmaker Austin Millz, Chicago producer and vocalist known for high-profile collaborations in the hip-hop and dance world NEZ, self-proclaimed Jersey club queen UNIIQU3, one of dance music's favorite vocalists Kaleena Zanders, East Coast singer, songwriter, DJ, and model MAAD, Toronto DJ and producer Bambii, the Jamaican-born New York-based artist Tygapaw, and more to be added ahead of the experience.

Throughout the experience, guests will get the chance to take part in late-night warehouse parties and raves, a speaker series with keynote talks, workshops, a marketplace for innovative Black-owned brands, and much more to be announced.

Speaking on Noir Fever New Orleans, Aluna states that "This unique experience of honoring dance music's heritage and getting a taste of what's to come will reignite a much-needed connection back to what dance music is about - creating a place where people from all different communities can come together and dance their hearts out while feeling free to be themselves."

Watch the new music video here: