VIDEO: Alex Henry Foster Shares 'The Power Of The Heart' Concept Music Video

Alternative, independent DIY artist Alex Henry Foster officially released his "The Power of the Heart" concept music video preceded by Visions Magazine (DE), PROG Magazine (UK) and Mowno premieres. Filmed and produced by Jessie Nottola, the dream-like video already has over 192,000 views via YouTube alone since it released May 22.

Featuring the video during his Live From Echo Mountain Studio event, Foster and his band, The Long Shadows, also performed a live rendition of his Lou Reed "The Power of the Heart" cover lauded by Rolling Stone (FR), Louder, Visions (DE), BrooklynVegan, Soundvapors and more.

This livestream event held in Foster's home studio in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia was crossposted by over 20 Facebook pages (Prog, Visions, Mowno, Rock on Purpose, etc.) as well as by most of the venues and festivals where Foster will play in Europe this summer. Included with the livestream are two additional unreleased compositions and an exclusive interview with Foster.

"Noises became sounds, and musical arrangements evolved into some sort of spiritual uplift for me, turning it all into a celebration of what can't be owned, measured or defined, a boundless and infinite transformative ascension that can only be experienced once shared and given away," says Foster. "That is for me the true everlasting nature that is the power of the heart. Liberating in its contemplation. Compassionate in its acceptance. Transformative in its incarnation."

Available now at digital and streaming outlets everywhere from Hopeful Tragedy Records, there is also a four-minute radio-ready mix and an eight-minute-27-second version of "The Power of the Heart" included with the single. There is further a lathe-cut vinyl, silkscreen-printed version that will release in September and is available to preorder now along with a collection of specially designed "The Power of the Heart" t-shirts, hoodie's, silkscreen posters, totes and other items.

Playing "The Power of the Heart," songs from his Billboard No. 1 selling album Windows in the Sky, and more new music and fan favorites while on tour, Foster and The Long Shadows return to Europe for a 27-city, 10-country Not All Wonders Have Been Lost tour, including select encore appearances in markets played in 2021. Prior to the events in each market, Foster and band will exclusively meet with Secret Family Cult Club members as well as provide them access to their sounchecks.

Rolling Stone, Paste, American Songwriter-featured Alex Henry Foster (AHF) is a Canadian singer-songwriter, author, producer and composer from Montreal and currently living in Virginia. He is perhaps best known as the frontman of Juno Awards nominee and Post-Rock / Noise band Your Favorite Enemies (YFE). In 2018, Foster launched his debut solo album Windows in the Sky, which hit No. 1 multiple times on the Billboard Canadian Albums chart, staying in the Top 40 on the chart for a full year after its release.

Last year, he released the live triple-vinyl / double-CD and concert film Standing Under Bright Lights amidst international critical and commercial acclaim and featuring the singles "The Son of Hannah," "Winter Is Coming In" and "Summertime Departures / Sometimes I Dream."

Using his music and lyrics to bring something greater than ourselves, and sharing from personal experiences about depression, dreams, grief and hope, Foster is a former street gang member who has become a fierce human rights advocate. He has teamed with Amnesty International for several campaigns, established the non-profit group Rock N Rights in 2004 and created The Hope Project following the Japanese Tsunami of 2011.

A recurrent contributor to the Canadian Musician Magazine, among others, he also published the book A Journey Beyond Ourselves in 2017, is the co-owner of Hopeful Tragedy Records along with his bandmate Jeff Beaulieu, is co-founder of The Upper Room Studio and is the founder of the conceptual creative group The Fabrik. A baseball fanatic and a counterculture kook, Foster also has two dogs and likes to simply be called Alex.

Watch the new music video here: