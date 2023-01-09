Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: AUTOMATIC Release New Video 'Turn Away'

AUTOMATIC is currently on tour in Australia and New Zealand.

Jan. 09, 2023  

Automatic have released a new video for "Turn Away", from their 2022 album Excess (out now via Stones Throw), directed by Ambar Navarro. In the video, the band is aboard a private jet when everything goes horribly wrong in the middle of the desert and they are left to fend for themselves.

On the video, the band explain "we got to work together with Ambar Navarro, our friend and director of the first music video off our album Excess, 'New Beginning'. We have a lot of fun on set with Ambar because she gets our sense of humor and she visually adds some lightness to the heavier themes of our album, like climate change and income inequality. We become the capitalist death cult in this satirical animation of what could happen if we as a society continue on this path of excess."

After a busy 2022 that saw Automatic tour the US and Europe and play shows with IDLES, Parquet Courts and Tame Impala, they'll be playing their first dates in Australia & New Zealand this week, followed by a hometown L.A. show in support of abortion funds. See below for a list of dates.

Watch the new music video here:

AUTOMATIC ON TOUR

AU / NZ

Jan 11 - Melbourne, AU @ Northcote Social Club

Jan 12 - Sydney, AU @ Sydney Festival

Jan 15 - Auckland, NZ @ Whammy Bar

US

Jan 28 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room (Ground Control Abortion Funds Benefit)



With guest vocals of Maria Muldaur on "Baby It's Cold Outside" and Evan Price's violin on two tracks, the album covers 14 standards composed by the likes of Duke Ellington, Louis Jordan, George Gershwin and Louis Armstrong, brought to life by the unique voice and character of the one and only Taj Mahal.
Hitting the German charts in the Top 20 for the first time, VISIONS OF ATLANTIS returned strongly with their most recent acclaimed studio release, 'Pirates' in 2022, followed by extensive touring through Europe and the US. There's no time to rest for the Pirates, so they start 2023 with the release of a brand new high quality official music video.
HUH YUNJIN of LE SSERAFIM released her second self-produced single "I ≠ DOLL" (pronounced 'idol'). "I ≠ DOLL" follows the August release of her first self-produced single "Raise y_our glass" out on the 100th day since debut. The single artwork and the accompanying music video feature an animated main character.
Groundbreaking country artist Lily Rose is kicking off 2023 with an extension of her upcoming headlining tour, adding 10 more stops in the spring. Originally announced in December in six cities, the highly in-demand dates immediately sold-out major markets including Boston, Philadelphia, and New York City.

