VIDEO: AUTOMATIC Release New Video 'Turn Away'

Automatic have released a new video for "Turn Away", from their 2022 album Excess (out now via Stones Throw), directed by Ambar Navarro. In the video, the band is aboard a private jet when everything goes horribly wrong in the middle of the desert and they are left to fend for themselves.

On the video, the band explain "we got to work together with Ambar Navarro, our friend and director of the first music video off our album Excess, 'New Beginning'. We have a lot of fun on set with Ambar because she gets our sense of humor and she visually adds some lightness to the heavier themes of our album, like climate change and income inequality. We become the capitalist death cult in this satirical animation of what could happen if we as a society continue on this path of excess."

After a busy 2022 that saw Automatic tour the US and Europe and play shows with IDLES, Parquet Courts and Tame Impala, they'll be playing their first dates in Australia & New Zealand this week, followed by a hometown L.A. show in support of abortion funds. See below for a list of dates.

Watch the new music video here:

AUTOMATIC ON TOUR

AU / NZ

Jan 11 - Melbourne, AU @ Northcote Social Club

Jan 12 - Sydney, AU @ Sydney Festival

Jan 15 - Auckland, NZ @ Whammy Bar

US

Jan 28 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room (Ground Control Abortion Funds Benefit)