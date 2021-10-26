VIDEO: ALA.NI Releases Visual for 'Le Diplomate (ft. Iggy Pop)'

Paris-based artist ALA.NI released her video for "Le Diplomate," featuring guest vocals from Iggy Pop. The video stars an unrecognizable ALA.NI in special-effects makeup and prosthetics as "Le Diplomate".

ALA.NI originally approached Iggy Pop after he spun her songs from her 2017 debut album You & I on his BBC 6 Music show. "I decided to be brave and ask him if he'd indulge me in my art, and he said yes, so I found a poet in France who could help me turn this story I had in my head into a piece called 'Le Diplomate,'" ALA.NI says.

"After we recorded it, Iggy and I went to the beach for a nice swim and a long chat. I'd spent so much time alone working on the album that having a legend like him step in and agree to be a part of it really gave me a lot of belief in what I was doing." ALA.NI documented her day with Iggy in a short film titled "IGGY DAY."

In January 2020 ALA.NI released her self-written, produced and arranged second album, ACCA, which featured guests such as Iggy Pop and rapper/actor Lakeith Stanfield (Get Out, Uncut Gems, Sorry To Bother You, Atlanta). Arriving following her 2016 debut, You & I, ALA.NI has since clocked up heavy praise by the likes of NPR Music, The FADER, Vibe, Stereogum, Associated Press, and Nylon, as well as esteemed fans in the likes of David Lynch, David Byrne and Jean-Baptiste Mondino.

Watch the music video here: