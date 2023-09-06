VIDEO AGE Share New Single 'Better Than Ever'

Their new album will be released on October 27.

Sep. 06, 2023

Video Age have shared “Better Than Ever,” the second single off their new album Away From The Castle, out October 27th via Winspear.

An infectious, driving ode to the songwriting partnership between Ross Farbe and Ray Micarelli, the song is a perfect combination of hooks and sparkling production. “When one of us hits a wall, the other can usually clear a path. I love the storied tradition of songwriting duos in musical history,” says Micarelli, “it’s nice when someone believes in you.” 

Across four albums, the longtime friends and songwriting partners have gleefully worn their influences on their sleeve, writing inviting tunes that reference sounds ranging from disco to pop and indie rock.

For their latest LP, they’ve thrown nostalgia out the window, embracing their own unique sense of musicality for an album that feels like Video Age distilled to its purest form. Of "Better Than Ever," The FADER said the song “finds them returning to their sweet spot — a slick reassembly of early experiments in electronic pop.”

Inspired by sessions working on Drugdealer’s album Hiding In Plain Sight, and with Farbe further honing his production skills with artists like Esther Rose, the band decamped to a remote cabin for eight days jamming, cooking, and writing together.

Joined by touring members Nick Corson and Duncan Troast, Away From The Castle is a document of a band having fun and rediscovering their love for making music together, all while making their best songs to date.

Last month, the band announced their album with “Away From The Castle,” a barn-burning country-tinged rocker Paste Magazine called “a mountainous, organic earworm of cosmic proportions.” 

Video Age will be celebrating the release with November shows in Los Angeles, New York, London, Paris, and a hometown show in New Orleans. Tickets are available HERE, and you catch them this weekend at New York’s Indieplaza at Rockefeller Plaza.

Tour Dates:

Sept 9th - New York, NY @ Indieplaza

Oct 27th - New Orleans, LA @ Hotel Saint Vincent

Oct 29th - Austin, TX @ Parish (Levitation Festival)

Nov 3rd – Los Angeles, CA @ Genghis Cohen

Nov 11th – Brooklyn, NY @ The Broadway

Nov 14th – London, UK @ Moth Club

Nov 16th – Paris, FR @ Supersonic Records 

 Photo by Horatio Baltz



