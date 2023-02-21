VIDEO: A Boogie Wit da Hoodie Performs 'Secrets' For Vevo ctrl

Vevo, the world's leading music video network, announces A Boogie Wit da Hoodie as the next artist in their Ctrl. series with performances of "Secrets" premiering today off his album, Me vs. Myself. Previously, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie worked with Vevo in 2015 for two "Live at Vevo" sessions of "Drowning" and "The Bigger Artist."

Vevo's Ctrl series highlights the work of hard-hitting, cutting-edge musicians making an impact in today's music scene - both emerging and established. These artists demand attention, and Vevo's Ctrl shines a deserving spotlight. A Boogie Wit da Hoodie's performances follow sessions from Rick Ross, Common, Rapsody, Fat Joe, Jeezy, Jadakiss, Fabolous, A$AP Ferg and more.

Nonchalant flows, memorable hooks, trap beats that make plenty of room for melody, and the occasional hint of R&B smoothness all combine into an effortless style for Bronx rapper A Boogie wit da Hoodie. The rapper hit the scene in 2016, releasing his debut mixtape Artist on his own label, but later signing with Atlantic. He scored big with the triple-platinum single "Drowning" in 2017, which led to the Top Ten hit The Bigger Artist and its chart-topping 2018 follow-up, Hoodie SZN.

In 2022, Boogie continued his commercial hot streak with projects like 2020's Artist 2.0 and the studio album Me vs. Myself. Along with rapping, Boogie handled some of the production on Me vs. Myself, and was joined by several big name guests on the album, such as G Herbo, Roddy Ricch, H.E.R., and others. The album debuted in the Top Ten of the Billboard charts.

Watch the new performance here: