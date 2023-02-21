Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: A Boogie Wit da Hoodie Performs 'Secrets' For Vevo ctrl

In 2022, Boogie continued his commercial hot streak with projects like 2020's Artist 2.0 and the studio album Me vs. Myself.

Feb. 21, 2023  

Vevo, the world's leading music video network, announces A Boogie Wit da Hoodie as the next artist in their Ctrl. series with performances of "Secrets" premiering today off his album, Me vs. Myself. Previously, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie worked with Vevo in 2015 for two "Live at Vevo" sessions of "Drowning" and "The Bigger Artist."

Vevo's Ctrl series highlights the work of hard-hitting, cutting-edge musicians making an impact in today's music scene - both emerging and established. These artists demand attention, and Vevo's Ctrl shines a deserving spotlight. A Boogie Wit da Hoodie's performances follow sessions from Rick Ross, Common, Rapsody, Fat Joe, Jeezy, Jadakiss, Fabolous, A$AP Ferg and more.

Nonchalant flows, memorable hooks, trap beats that make plenty of room for melody, and the occasional hint of R&B smoothness all combine into an effortless style for Bronx rapper A Boogie wit da Hoodie. The rapper hit the scene in 2016, releasing his debut mixtape Artist on his own label, but later signing with Atlantic. He scored big with the triple-platinum single "Drowning" in 2017, which led to the Top Ten hit The Bigger Artist and its chart-topping 2018 follow-up, Hoodie SZN.

In 2022, Boogie continued his commercial hot streak with projects like 2020's Artist 2.0 and the studio album Me vs. Myself. Along with rapping, Boogie handled some of the production on Me vs. Myself, and was joined by several big name guests on the album, such as G Herbo, Roddy Ricch, H.E.R., and others. The album debuted in the Top Ten of the Billboard charts.

Watch the new performance here:




Yung Pooda Drops New Singles With Wit Da Hoodie, Angelica Vila & Fat Joe Photo
Yung Pooda Drops New Singles With Wit Da Hoodie, Angelica Vila & Fat Joe
Houston-born rapper Yung Pooda sets a sizzling tone for the year with the release of two new tracks “Already Know” featuring A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Angelica Vila and “Did It Again” featuring Fat Joe via It’s A 10 Records. The two Cool & Dre-produced tracks dominate with a buzzworthy appeal that takes Pooda’s Texas-born flare to new heights.
ENNY Drops No More Naija Men Photo
ENNY Drops 'No More Naija Men'
Produced by Emil, the vibrant soulful track follows her recent single 'Champagne Problems,' which is currently B-List at BBC Radio1, A-List at 1Xtra and which spawned a very special remix featuring Unknown T. Stream/purchase 'No More Naija Men' via Jorja Smith's independent FAMM label and watch the OWs Dominique-direct video now!
VIDEO: poolblood Shares Mr. Rogers-esque my little room Video Photo
VIDEO: poolblood Shares Mr. Rogers-esque 'my little room' Video
The video is a hazy, dream-like homage to Mr. Rogers, shot on film at the Scarborough Model Railroaders Club and directed by Holly Pruner. They have shared plans for an additional run of US shows and unveiled a new video for “my little room” off their debut album, mole, out now via Next Door Records. Watch the new music video now!
Alternative Artist Jane. Shares New Single Dreaming Photo
Alternative Artist Jane. Shares New Single 'Dreaming'
'Dreaming' follows the previously shared, honest and intimate 'Beach Inside' and quietly courageous 'Sun In My Eyes.' Celeste was produced by Jane. himself, along with Peter Labberton (St. Vincent, Sleater-Kinney, Parquet Courts, Weyes Blood), and Mike Derenzo. It was mixed by Labberton as well, and mastered by Jeremy Lubsey.

From This Author - Michael Major


Food Network Launches CIAO HOUSE Competition SeriesFood Network Launches CIAO HOUSE Competition Series
February 21, 2023

Food Network takes ten up-and-coming chefs on the journey of a lifetime to Tuscany in the new primetime series Ciao House, hosted by network all-star Chef Alex Guarnaschelli and Tuscan-born Chef Gabriele Bertaccini. Shot on-location in Italy, the series welcomes ten rising culinary stars who will live together in a breathtaking Italian villa.
Alternative Artist Jane. Shares New Single 'Dreaming'Alternative Artist Jane. Shares New Single 'Dreaming'
February 21, 2023

'Dreaming' follows the previously shared, honest and intimate 'Beach Inside' and quietly courageous 'Sun In My Eyes.' Celeste was produced by Jane. himself, along with Peter Labberton (St. Vincent, Sleater-Kinney, Parquet Courts, Weyes Blood), and Mike Derenzo. It was mixed by Labberton as well, and mastered by Jeremy Lubsey.
Monika Herzig & Janiece Jaffe to Release 'Both Sides of Joni'Monika Herzig & Janiece Jaffe to Release 'Both Sides of Joni'
February 21, 2023

Both Sides of Joni is a reimagined set of Joni Mitchell's music arranged by pianist Monika Herzig, interpreted by award-winning vocalist Janiece Jaffe, and recorded with a group of renowned jazz musicians including Greg Ward on saxophone, Jeremy Allen on bass, Carolyn Dutton on violin, and Cassius Goens on drums with guest bassist Peter Kienle. 
VIDEO: First Look at Mae Martin's SAP Comedy Special on NetflixVIDEO: First Look at Mae Martin's SAP Comedy Special on Netflix
February 21, 2023

This is the comedian’s hour-long Netflix stand-up debut. The special was filmed last December at the Vogue Theater in Vancouver, Canada. The special is directed by acclaimed creator, Abbi Jacobson. The special will be produced by All Things Comedy. Watch the new video footage now!
Miya Folick Confirms New Tour Dates & New Album 'Roach'Miya Folick Confirms New Tour Dates & New Album 'Roach'
February 21, 2023

Vocalist, songwriter and producer Miya Folick confirms new North American tour dates with The Head and the Heart and Father John Misty in addition to a run of European dates with Dermot Kennedy. The new dates follow a previously confirmed run of shows with Aly & AJ on their North American spring tour.
share