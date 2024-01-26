VCHA Release Highly Anticipated Debut Single

VCHA - a first-of-its-kind global, female pop-group from K-Pop powerhouse JYP Entertainment and Republic Records – released their highly anticipated debut single, “Girls of the Year” to all digital and streaming platforms.

Packaged as a two-song release, along with the track “XO Call Me,” this highly anticipated new music marks VCHA's bold entry into 2024 and displays the group's ability to deliver upbeat, pop-driven music for the masses.

Announced earlier this month, the group is scheduled to take the stage as the opening act for K-Pop superstars TWICE as a part of the group's final ‘READY TO BE' ONCE MORE concerts at Foro Sol in Mexico City on February 2nd and 3rd, Allianz Parque in Sao Paulo on February 6th and 7th, and Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium on March 16th. These dates mark the only scheduled shows for TWICE in 2024, and VCHA's very first live performances following their debut. Get tickets for ‘READY TO BE' ONCE MORE Click Here.

VCHA entered the music scene in 2023 through the competition series A2K, after group members – Camila, Lexi, Kendall, Savanna, KG, and Kaylee – were revealed during the show's two-part finale in September. In conjunction with the group's official announcement and the conclusion of A2K, they released their first pre-debut single SeVit (NEW LIGHT) in September 2023, which was packaged together with three tracks; “Y.O.Universe,” “Go Getter” and “Know Me Like That”.

The music video for "Y.O.Universe" went on to reach #1 on the US Billboard 'Hot Trending Songs' chart, while its official music video ranked first in YouTube Trending Worldwide, fifth in the US, seventh in Brazil, and eighth in Canada within a day of its release. The group released a second pre-debut single in November 2023 with “Ready for the World,” a full version of the beloved A2K theme song.

"Girls of the Year" is out now on all streaming platforms.

About VCHA:

Formed under K-Pop powerhouse JYP Entertainment, VCHA is a first-of-its-kind global pop girl group trained through the K-Pop system. Comprised of 6 members – Camila, Lexi, Kendall, Savanna, KG, and Kaylee – the group was formed through the competition series A2K (from JYP Entertainment, Republic Records, and Federal Film) and revealed during the show's two-part finale in September 2023.

The name VCHA is based on the Korean word meaning “shine the light.” The group believes in authenticity, togetherness, and the idea that we are all special because we are all different.

Photo Credit: JYP Entertainment