VAR Unveil Music Video For Anthemic, Dreamy New Video 'Run'

Reykjavík Iceland emotional post-rock collective VAR is debuting a new video for one of the standout tracks on their critically-acclaimed album 'The Never-Ending Year,' which is out now on Spartan Records.

VAR began as a solo project of Júlíus Óttar (vocals, guitar, piano) in 2013, but soon after, he realized that his vision for VAR could not be fully realized without additional collaborators - so he called upon those who were close. Soon his wife Myrra Rós (synths, vocals) and his brother Egill Björgvinsson (bass) joined the band along with friends Arnór Jónasson (guitar) and Andri Freyr Þorgeirsson (drums). With this lineup, VAR wrote and recorded the EP Vetur and performed for several years building a fiercely loyal fanbase. With time and competing responsibilities, Myrra Rós was pulled in a different direction and drummer Sigurður Ingi Einarsson replaced Andri Freyr to solidify the band's current and more concentrated lineup. It was this transition that served as a catalyst for the reimagining of VAR's sound.

'The Never-Ending Year' stands as one of Spartan Records most of awe-inspiring releases to date, and a record that will grow and evolve with each listen. Stay tuned to www.spartanrecords.com for more information, including song releases and stunning live performance footage - words fail to accurately describe the experience of both seeing and hearing the band live.

