Universal Music Group Nashville Teams with Universal Music Canada on Country Newcomer Josh Ross

Ross, a Waterdown, Ontario-native, is already an established hitmaker in his home country with back-to-back Top 5 singles on Canadian country radio.

Mar. 02, 2023  

Universal Music Group Nashville is teaming up with Universal Music Canada on country newcomer Josh Ross. Ross, a Waterdown, Ontario-native, is already an established hitmaker in his home country with back-to-back Top 5 singles on Canadian country radio.

Now turning heads in Nashville and beyond, Ross was recently named one of Spotify's Hot Country Artists To Watch, has shared the bill with Bailey Zimmerman, and will join Nickelback and Brantley Gilbert on a North American tour this year.

"Josh is such a gifted songwriter with so much depth," shared Cindy Mabe, President, UMG Nashville. "He's made Nashville his home so he could hone his songwriting skills and has elevated his art and his fan base in a short period of time. Josh found country music through Steve Earle, and songwriting has followed him throughout his life. We are honored to get to work with Josh Ross, The Core and Universal Music Canada to take Josh's music around the world."

"For a long time, we've wanted to partner with Cindy and the world class team at UMG Nashville - but it needed to be with the right artist. That artist is Josh Ross - one of the most promising voices in country music today," said Jeffrey Remedios, Chairman & CEO, Universal Music Canada. "Josh is at once a phenomenal songwriter and magnetic performer who captures the hearts of fans with every song and every performance."

With a first-rate team already in place stateside, Josh Ross is managed by The Core Entertainment and booked by The Neal Agency.

Echoing the primary themes of country infused with a fresh, modern sound, Josh Ross's take on love, work, and play is often documented through his whirlwind experiences. Developing an ever-evolving career amidst the drawbacks of injuries, lockdowns, and conflicting relationships, Josh Ross is a country artist bound by the act of forging past and overcoming restraints.

Josh Ross debuted with his independently released cathartic ballad on romantic losses, "First Taste Of Gone," which garnered stellar traction across North America for the Nashville-based singer. Capturing attention across the US with placement on Spotify's top country playlists like Hot Country, New Boots, and more, "First Taste of Gone" proved the rising Nashville star's emerging presence in the genre.

Having tallied more than 52 million global streams since "First Taste of Gone," the CCMA Rising Star nominated singer-songwriter continues to mold his firsthand experiences into engaging, hit-making storylines while impacting an international music stage. He started off 2023 with the release of his introspective track "Trouble" which was featured in an episode of the hit TV series "Welcome To Flatch," airing on both Fox and Hulu.

He celebrated the release of "Trouble" by joining Bailey Zimmerman for three sold-out shows January 5 through 7. Tapped as one of Spotify's Hot Country Artists To Watch 2023, he garnered his second Top 5 Canadian radio hit with his track "On A Different Night."

He will join Lee Brice and Tenille Arts in April on the Beer Drinking Opportunity Tour and an extensive North American tour alongside Nickelback and Brantley Gilbert on the Get Rollin' Tour, kicking off in June 2023. Josh Ross recently joined Jordan Davis and Tyler Hubbard for a one-time-only performance at 109th Grey Cup on the Twisted Tea Grey Cup Halftime Show live from Saskatchewan's Mosaic Stadium.



Isaiah J. Thompsons The Power of the Spirit Announce Album Release Show Photo
Isaiah J. Thompson's 'The Power of the Spirit' Announce Album Release Show
Rising star jazz pianist Isaiah J. Thompson has been making waves in the jazz scene with his unique sound and virtuosic playing. With a deep respect for the jazz tradition and a forward-thinking approach to improvisation, Thompson has established himself as one of the most exciting young musicians of his generation.
Oval Shares New Single Rytmy Photo
Oval Shares New Single 'Rytmy'
Romantiq evolved from an audio-visual collaboration with digital artist Robert Seidel for the opening of the German Romantic Museum in Frankfurt, a huge outdoor projection covering the museum building. From the project’s inception both Seidel and Popp sought a more expansive definition of “romantic”, extending outward from the museum’s survey.
Helen Money & Will Thomas Announce Collaborative Album Trace Photo
Helen Money & Will Thomas Announce Collaborative Album 'Trace'
Having worked together in a variety of formats over the past, Trace marks their first fully collaborative effort, synthesizing their myriad skills as songwriters, performers, and sound artists into vivid, profoundly moving music. Along with the album announcement, the duo have shared the first single 'Thieves.'
Duke Ellington: Love You Madly/ A Concert of Sacred Music at Grace Cathedral to be Release Photo
'Duke Ellington: Love You Madly/ A Concert of Sacred Music at Grace Cathedral' to be Released in April
Mercury Studios in cooperation with Jazz Casual Productions, Inc., will release Duke Ellington: Love You Madly/ A Concert of Sacred Music at Grace Cathedral on April 28, 2023.

