Ungothly Places Shares Debut Single NO SHADOWS

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Ungothly Places, a Vancouver, Canada-based metalcore band that was spawned from the viral 'Goths in Ungothly Places' series, which has reached millions of viewers across social media, has shared its debut single 'No Shadows,' released on Rock Shop Records. The project is led by Glen Clarke, frontman of 2 Shadows, and brings the world behind those videos into the music itself, combining dark visual storytelling, goth culture, heavy music, and humor into one identity.

The song blends modern metalcore with gothic atmosphere, down-tuned guitars, electronic elements, and melodic hooks. Ungothly Places music sits somewhere between the worlds of metal, industrial, and dark alternative music.

Glen Clarke says 'No Shadows' is about betrayal in its most raw reactionary form. It's full of emotion and was written in the heat of the moment following a deeply personal experience. Shortly after returning from tour in 2024, I gathered my touring musicians, and we wrote our first ever song together. It came together super quickly and eventually grew into a collaboration with some of my closest friends, including members of The Veer Union.'

He continues 'Despite being such an aggressive song, I have incredibly fond memories of making it. There was so much laughter, camaraderie, and catharsis throughout the process. When I hear the song now, I don't think about the betrayal anymore. I think about my friends and the amazing experience we shared bringing so many talented musicians together. Something that began in anger and frustration ultimately became a celebration of friendship and creativity.'

The video for 'No Shadows' was filmed at Rock Shop Records / Ear Art Music Studios in Vancouver, and produced by Clarke, Ryan Ramsdell (The Veer Union) and Julien Bouffard.

Glen explains 'Making this video was one of the coolest experiences ever - we brought together musicians and friends I've worked with throughout my career, many of whom hadn't been in the same room since touring together in 2022. Some longtime collaborators even met in person for the first time'.

He continues 'It was a very live, off-the-floor experience. We all got together, played the song, and had an incredible time reconnecting. The energy was overwhelmingly positive, which is funny considering how aggressive the music is. After such a wholesome gathering of friends, we figured the only thing missing was some graveyard footage to darken things up a little!'

The band will release its first full-length album in spring 2027, followed by a North American tour in support of the record. While performing live, Ungothly Places will bring both new material and songs from the 2 Shadows catalogue to the stage, bridging the history of the old project with the beginning of a new and exciting era.

About Ungothly Places

Signed to Rock Shop Records, Glen Clarke and Ungothly Places continues its creative partnership with producer Crispin Earl of The Veer Union, who produced the 2 Shadows catalogue and remains a key part of the sound behind the new project. 2 Shadows has amassed five million career audio streams, over two million YouTube views and 100 million Social Media content views; and the band has toured North America 3 times.

Official Website: https://www.ungothlyplaces.com/

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