Underworld's 'DRIFT Series 1' on Nov. 1
Underworld have announced details of DRIFT Series 1, that concludes on November 1, 2019 with a collection of new material released as a box set/LP/CD/DL and on streaming services. The box set features 7 CDs, a Blu-ray and an eighty page full colour book.
What is DRIFT?
• It's precisely one year inside the minds of Underworld.
• It's a journey that began on 1st November 2018 when Underworld released the track Another Silent Way and set off with no map, no fixed destination and a simple mantra ("Drift is the opposite of 'normal' or 'usual' practice; we'll do this until we're dust.") 'Rick Smith and Karl Hyde's aim was to create and publish music and film episodically for 52 weeks and see where the journey took them. Within a few weeks, the experiment found its own path, prompting the electronic pioneers to react to previous releases and create new works accordingly. Over time, the duo's innate curiosity opened up a unique space in which they could experiment, learn and explore new frontiers - together and with others (including Tomato's Simon Taylor, Australian improv-trance band The Necks, techno producer Ø [Phase], Japanese noise band Melt-Banana, economics writer Aditya Chakrabortty and members of Black Country, New Road). During the 52 weeks, five self-contained episodes were released (respectively in November, January, March, May and August) - collectively, they formed DRIFT Series 1.
• It's a unique and expansive audio/visual document of that open and constantly evolving recording process - seven discs of immersive and exploratory music that dive deep inside the band's psyche. And it's also a carefully picked single disc sampler that guides the listener straight through the centre of the project.
• It's a series of extraordinary films that take you from Shibuya Crossing to the Moroccan desert to rural Essex via the inside of supercomputer.
• It's a book that delves into process and explores the motivation behind one of the most ambitious creative endeavours ever attempted by a recording artist.
And... at the heart of it, there's some of the best music Underworld have ever made - as much a progressive leap forward into the unknown as their classic debut dubnobasswithmyheadman.
DRIFT Series 1 collects the entire body of work and will be made available digitally on the 1-year anniversary of the first release. The DRIFT Series 1 Sampler Edition comes out the same day. The DRIFT Series 1 box set comprises 7 CDs, 1 Blu-ray, and an 80 page exclusive book documenting the entire DRIFT journey from start to finish in interviews with Rick Smith, Karl Hyde and Tomato's Simon Taylor along with pictures, poems, commentary and lyrics.
Underworld play a series of previously announced shows in November/December at:
Fri Nov 22nd Antwerp, Lotto Arena
Sat Nov 23rd Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome
Thu Dec 5th Manchester, Warehouse Project
Sat Dec 7th London, Wembley Arena
DRIFT: Series 1 - Track Listings (Subject to Change):
Sampler Edition
Appleshine
This Must Be Drum Street
Listen To Their No
Border Country
Mile Bush Pride
Schiphol Test
Brilliant Yes That Would Be
S T A R (Rebel Tech)
Imagine A Box
Custard Speedtalk
Boxset
CD1 - Ep 1 DUST
Another Silent Way
Dexters Chalk
Low Between Zebras
Universe Of Can When Back
Brilliant Yes That Would Be
Another Silent Way / Drift Poem / Better Than Diamonds (previously unreleased)
One True Piano Need Hand (previously unreleased)
CD2 - Ep 2 ATOM
Appleshine
Molehill
Threat Of Rain
Brussels
Soniamode (Aditya Game)
Appleshiner (previously unreleased)
Roof Off (previously unreleased)
CD3 - Ep 3 HEART
Dune
Custard Speedtalk
This Must Be Drum Street
Pinetum
Poet Cat
Do Breakers Trip (previously unreleased)
Seven Music Drone (previously unreleased)
CD4 - Ep 4 SPACE
Listen To Their No
Schiphol Test
Hundred Weight Hammer
Doris
Altitude Dub
Border Country
Big Bear (previously unreleased)
CD5 - Ep 5 GAME
Toluca Stars
Mile Bush Pride
Imagine A Box
Tree And Two Chairs
Give Me The Room
S T A R
Doscientos (previously unreleased)
Two Arrows (previously unreleased)
A Moth At The Door (previously unreleased)
CD6 - Underworld and The Necks
Appleshine Continuum
A Very Silent Way
Altitude Dub Continuum (previously unreleased)
CD7 - DRIFT Series 1 Sampler
Appleshine
This Must Be Drum Street
Listen To Their No
Border Country
Mile Bush Pride
Schiphol Test
Brilliant Yes That Would Be
S T A R (Rebel Tech)
Imagine A Box
Custard Speedtalk
Blu-ray - DRIFT Series 1 - The Films
Drift Trailer
Another Silent Way
Dexter's Chalk
Low Between Zebras
Universe Of Can When Back
A Very Silent Way
Appleshine
Molehill
Threat Of Rain
Brussels
Soniamode (Aditya Game Version)
Appleshine Continuum
Dune
Custard Speedtalk
This Must Be Drum Street
Pinetum
Poet Cat
Listen To Their No
Schiphol Test
Hundred Weight Hammer
Doris
Altitude Dub
Border Country
Toluca Stars
Mile Bush Pride
Imagine A Box
Tree And Two Chairs
Give Me The Room
S T A R
Brilliant Yes That Would Be