Underworld's 'DRIFT Series 1' on Nov. 1

Underworld have announced details of DRIFT Series 1, that concludes on November 1, 2019 with a collection of new material released as a box set/LP/CD/DL and on streaming services. The box set features 7 CDs, a Blu-ray and an eighty page full colour book.

What is DRIFT?

• It's precisely one year inside the minds of Underworld.

• It's a journey that began on 1st November 2018 when Underworld released the track Another Silent Way and set off with no map, no fixed destination and a simple mantra ("Drift is the opposite of 'normal' or 'usual' practice; we'll do this until we're dust.") 'Rick Smith and Karl Hyde's aim was to create and publish music and film episodically for 52 weeks and see where the journey took them. Within a few weeks, the experiment found its own path, prompting the electronic pioneers to react to previous releases and create new works accordingly. Over time, the duo's innate curiosity opened up a unique space in which they could experiment, learn and explore new frontiers - together and with others (including Tomato's Simon Taylor, Australian improv-trance band The Necks, techno producer Ø [Phase], Japanese noise band Melt-Banana, economics writer Aditya Chakrabortty and members of Black Country, New Road). During the 52 weeks, five self-contained episodes were released (respectively in November, January, March, May and August) - collectively, they formed DRIFT Series 1.

• It's a unique and expansive audio/visual document of that open and constantly evolving recording process - seven discs of immersive and exploratory music that dive deep inside the band's psyche. And it's also a carefully picked single disc sampler that guides the listener straight through the centre of the project.

• It's a series of extraordinary films that take you from Shibuya Crossing to the Moroccan desert to rural Essex via the inside of supercomputer.

• It's a book that delves into process and explores the motivation behind one of the most ambitious creative endeavours ever attempted by a recording artist.

And... at the heart of it, there's some of the best music Underworld have ever made - as much a progressive leap forward into the unknown as their classic debut dubnobasswithmyheadman.

DRIFT Series 1 collects the entire body of work and will be made available digitally on the 1-year anniversary of the first release. The DRIFT Series 1 Sampler Edition comes out the same day. The DRIFT Series 1 box set comprises 7 CDs, 1 Blu-ray, and an 80 page exclusive book documenting the entire DRIFT journey from start to finish in interviews with Rick Smith, Karl Hyde and Tomato's Simon Taylor along with pictures, poems, commentary and lyrics.

Underworld play a series of previously announced shows in November/December at:

Fri Nov 22nd Antwerp, Lotto Arena

Sat Nov 23rd Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome

Thu Dec 5th Manchester, Warehouse Project

Sat Dec 7th London, Wembley Arena

DRIFT: Series 1 - Track Listings (Subject to Change):

Sampler Edition

Appleshine

This Must Be Drum Street

Listen To Their No

Border Country

Mile Bush Pride

Schiphol Test

Brilliant Yes That Would Be

S T A R (Rebel Tech)

Imagine A Box

Custard Speedtalk

Boxset

CD1 - Ep 1 DUST

Another Silent Way

Dexters Chalk

Low Between Zebras

Universe Of Can When Back

Brilliant Yes That Would Be

Another Silent Way / Drift Poem / Better Than Diamonds (previously unreleased)

One True Piano Need Hand (previously unreleased)

CD2 - Ep 2 ATOM

Appleshine

Molehill

Threat Of Rain

Brussels

Soniamode (Aditya Game)

Appleshiner (previously unreleased)

Roof Off (previously unreleased)

CD3 - Ep 3 HEART

Dune

Custard Speedtalk

This Must Be Drum Street

Pinetum

Poet Cat

Do Breakers Trip (previously unreleased)

Seven Music Drone (previously unreleased)

CD4 - Ep 4 SPACE

Listen To Their No

Schiphol Test

Hundred Weight Hammer

Doris

Altitude Dub

Border Country

Big Bear (previously unreleased)

CD5 - Ep 5 GAME

Toluca Stars

Mile Bush Pride

Imagine A Box

Tree And Two Chairs

Give Me The Room

S T A R

Doscientos (previously unreleased)

Two Arrows (previously unreleased)

A Moth At The Door (previously unreleased)

CD6 - Underworld and The Necks

Appleshine Continuum

A Very Silent Way

Altitude Dub Continuum (previously unreleased)

CD7 - DRIFT Series 1 Sampler

Appleshine

This Must Be Drum Street

Listen To Their No

Border Country

Mile Bush Pride

Schiphol Test

Brilliant Yes That Would Be

S T A R (Rebel Tech)

Imagine A Box

Custard Speedtalk

Blu-ray - DRIFT Series 1 - The Films

Drift Trailer

Another Silent Way

Dexter's Chalk

Low Between Zebras

Universe Of Can When Back

A Very Silent Way

Appleshine

Molehill

Threat Of Rain

Brussels

Soniamode (Aditya Game Version)

Appleshine Continuum

Dune

Custard Speedtalk

This Must Be Drum Street

Pinetum

Poet Cat

Listen To Their No

Schiphol Test

Hundred Weight Hammer

Doris

Altitude Dub

Border Country

Toluca Stars

Mile Bush Pride

Imagine A Box

Tree And Two Chairs

Give Me The Room

S T A R

Brilliant Yes That Would Be





