Uncle Lucius Returns with New Album 'Like It's The Last One Left'

After a five-year hiatus, Uncle Lucius will release their new album Like It’s The Last One Left (PRE-SAVE) on December 8 via Boo Clap Records/Thirty Tigers. In advance of the album’s release, the Austin, TX group launched a new single and video, the groovy, persevering roots ballad “Keep Singing Along.”

Written and recorded in the band’s hometown of Austin, Like It’s The Last One Left isn’t just a return to form: it’s an expansion, bolstering Uncle Lucius' mix of amped-up Americana and greasy roots-rock with string arrangements, adventurous production, and the sharpest songwriting of the group's career.

During the years following the band’s farewell tour, their audience continued to organically grow, highlighted by the placement of their song “Keep the Wolves Away” in an episode of Yellowstone and its subsequent gold and platinum certifications.

After a few years on hiatus – with a fresh outlook and a deep well of new ideas – the band members began to shake off their collective rust and blueprint songs that mirrored their career and current status, hitting on themes of resolve and resilience.

"There are no limitations this time around," says frontman Kevin Galloway. "We're exploring different areas of American roots music, and we're doing it our own way. There's a new perspective that comes with stepping away from something for a while, then coming back to it. You can see it with new eyes."

Uncle Lucius previously gained critical praise from the likes of The Austin Chronicle, No Depression, and Saving Country Music for their signature style on albums Something They Ain’t (2006), Pick Your Head Up (2009), And You Are Me (2012), and The Light (2015).

But Like It’s The Last One Left is perhaps the group’s finest and most cohesive album to date. Beginning with "Keep Singing Along" — an atmospheric blast of funky-tonk anchored by a seize-the-day message that suits the band's 2020s resurgence — Like It's The Last One Left offers everything from larger-than-life anthems (the stomping "Civilized Anxiety," the heartland rocker "Trace My Soul") to laidback, loping Tex-Mex ("I'm Happy").

"Tuscaloosa Rain" channels Dusty Springfield and Burt Bacharach, complete with swooning orchestration from the Tosca String Quartet and stacked harmonies from the vocal duo US (Sir Woman, Wild Child). US also appears on "Holly Roller," a track that's equal parts roadhouse rock song and gospel-worthy freakout, while fellow Austinite Cody Braun (Reckless Kelly) plays fiddle on "All the Angelenos," a humorous jab at the carpetbaggers who've relocated to Austin in the hopes of capitalizing on the city's boom town status.

Things come to a close with "Heart Over Mind," another track that balances Uncle Lucius' adventurous Americana with gorgeous melodies, symphonic strings, and the croon of Galloway's voice.

In support of the release of Like It’s The Last One Left, Uncle Lucius will tour through the fall and winter of 2023-24. All dates are below with more to be announced soon.

UNCLE LUCIUS TOUR DATES

 9/20 – Oklahoma City, OK – Beer City Music Hall
9/21 – Omaha, NE – Waiting Room Lounge
9/22 – Dubuque, IA – Fox Den Motel
9/23 – Springfield, IL – Knob Hill Landscape Co.
9/24 – Wisconsin Dells, WI – Showboat Saloon
9/25 – Wisconsin Dells, WI – Showboat Saloon
9/26 – Milwaukee, WI – Shank Hall
9/27 – Grand Rapids, MI – Elevation
9/28 – Detroit, MI – El Club
9/29 – Columbus, OH – Rumba Café
9/30 – Ashland, KY – Foxfire Music and Arts Festival 2023
10/1 – Johnson City, TN – Down Home
10/2 – Crossville, TN – Grinder House Coffee Shop
10/3 – Atlanta, GA – Aisle 5
10/4 – Chattanooga, TN – The Barrelhouse Ballroom
10/5 – Birmingham, AL – Zydeco
10/6 – Hawkins, TX – Red Rooster Icehouse
10/15 – Bakersfield, CA – Temblor Brewing Company
10/20 – Goldthwaite, TX – Goldthwaite Music Festival 2023
10/21 – Kountze, TX – Hogs & Strings Cookoff and Music Festival 2023
10/27 – Terrell, TX – Silver Saloon
10/28 – Coleman, TX – RLVenue Coleman
11/10 – Stillwater, OK – Tumbleweed Dance Hall
11/30 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom
12/2 – Grand Junction, CO – Mesa Theater
12/31 – Goliad, TX – Schroeder Hall



Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.

