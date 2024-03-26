Ultra Naté, Russell Small And DNO P Channel Dance Floor Euphoria With HAPPY FEELING

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Almost a year and a half since her tenth studio LP ULTRA dropped to widespread critical acclaim, Ultra Naté finally releases the single for one of the album's stand-out tracks and fan favorite, the Russell Small (Freemasons) and DNO P collaboration HAPPY FEELING.

Speaking about the song, Ultra said: "HAPPY FEELING, the opening track from my ULTRA album, always had a special place in my heart since it was written during the darkest moments of the pandemic. Such a simple desire seemed so remote, but working on this song gave me the anchor I needed. I'm happy to see this original Russell Small & DNO P version see its day in the sun and for my Spring birthday season."

The single was picked out by Billboard on the album's initial release back in 2022, Billboard Dance Director Katie Bain commenting: "We're highlighting the urgent (album) opener HAPPY FEELING, because that's what it gives us." In the 18 months since Bain's review, HAPPY FEELING's message has become more relevant than ever, an unbridled clarion call for humanity nestled within a wickedly catchy stomp of anthem disco.

"HAPPY FEELING is a track that always gets a great reaction when it drops in my sets," confirms Russell. "I just loved the song from the moment it came to us and what a joy to finally get to work with Ultra, one of the Queens of house music."

HAPPY FEELING implores the listener and the dance floor to look within themselves and find the joy, the essence and the "light of love (that) pulses through our veins." Delivered in a way that only Ultra knows how, the fan favourite is imbued with soulful and encouraging vocal stylings featuring arrangements and background assist from fellow club diva, Inaya Day. An instant classic from the moment the needle drops, HAPPY FEELING is truly Ultra Naté at her very best: a soaring, euphoria-inducing vocal, underpinned by ferocious, swirling piano, a tight club stomp and string crescendos courtesy of former Freemason Small and DNO P.

With more mixes and a music video for HAPPY FEELING set to drop over the coming weeks, and still flying high on the continued success of UNBREAKABLE, the #1 Party Girl (Gonna Do) with KIMMIC, and Every Emotion - a duet with Bright Light Bright Light, plus a new DJ residency with France's Radio FG and a packed global tour diary that includes her influential Deep Sugar nights, Ultra Naté once more underlines her status as a perennial icon of both dance floor and radio waves.