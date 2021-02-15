'Ukulele Picnic in Hawai'i Announces Postponement of Annual Event

The annual 'Ukulele Picnic in Hawai'i regrets to announce a postponement of its event, featuring local and international 'ukulele musicians, to September 2021. The production team had worked to prepare for a livestream of the Picnic in February but have decided to postpone the event due to the uncertainty and current restrictions from the COVID-19 situation. However, while the Ukulele Picnic in Hawaii is postponed, the International 'Ukulele Contest will be held earlier, with entries accepted from February 14 and winners announced on May 4, 2021.

"As you know, this pandemic has prevented many events and tourism in Hawaii, and our hearts are heavy thinking about the hardship endured by people in the entertainment and tourism industry. It is our sincere commitment to find ways to support our beloved artists and musicians in this challenging time, but we are hopeful that your Kokua will become a true instrument of our future success," said Kazuyuki Sekiguchi, 'Ukulele Picnic in Hawai'i creator and producer. "We cannot wait to see your familiar faces (and some new faces!) on the lawn, enjoying music and friendship in Hawaii with lots of Aloha."

'Ukulele players of all ages and ability levels can get a jump on the action by entering the popular 10th Annual International 'Ukulele Contest. The contest is open to amateur 'ukulele players over the age of three. No professional musicians (including semi-professional) and/or performers signed to a management company are allowed to enter the contest. Aspiring musicians can enter by uploading an unedited video to YouTube with an entry form from the 'Ukulele Picnic in Hawaii website at www.ukulelepicnicinhawaii.org/contest starting on February 14th at 5pm HST. It is $10 to enter online and entries are currently being accepted through Wednesday, April 14th by 5pm HST. Entries are being accepted in four categories including: solo keiki ages 3 to 11 years old; solo ages 12 - 18; solo ages 19 and older, and group (more than two performers).

Winners from each division will be selected and announced at the virtual 'Ukulele Picnic via live-stream broadcast on Tuesday May 4th, 2021 7pm-9pm (Hawaii Time) via KZOO Radio and live streaming on the Ukulele Contest website and KZOO radio website in order to maintain with social distancing protocols. The winners' YouTube video will be displayed on the official contest website. More information on the contest can be found online at www.ukulelepicnicinhawaii.org/contest/.