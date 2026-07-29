TOVE LO Releases New Single DNH Ahead of ESTRUS Album, Tour

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. Sign Up

Tove Lo has released DNH, the newest single from her upcoming sixth studio album ESTRUS, arriving via Pretty Swede Records/Virgin Music Group. The song addresses the experience of caring for an intoxicated friend, delivered through the artist's characteristic blend of sharp lyricism and dance-pop production.

'DNH' follows the release of 'des fleurs' with Stromae and its official music video, directed by Melchior Leroux, further unveiling the emotional and sonic landscape of ESTRUS. Tove Lo's sixth studio album embraces the contradictions that have long defined her songwriting—euphoria and melancholy, desire and doubt, intimacy and independence—through a collection of fearless, emotionally charged electro-pop.

Last week, Tove Lo welcomed fans into the world of ESTRUS with A NIGHT IN ESTRUS, a special one-night event at Warsaw in Brooklyn. The evening began with an intimate advance listening session of the forthcoming album before giving way to an after-party featuring DJ sets from Tove Lo and friends, including SG Lewis and x3butterfly, offering fans an immersive introduction to the ESTRUS era.

This fall, Tove Lo will celebrate the release of ESTRUS with six special North American release shows, kicking off September 15 in Nashville and including a performance at Under the K Bridge Park in Brooklyn the day after the album's release. She'll then head to the UK and Europe for her largest headline shows there to date, with additional touring planned for 2027. Mallrat will support across the North American dates, with Cobrah joining the New York show, while Rose Gray will join the UK and European leg. For tickets and more information, visit tove-lo.com/#tour.

After years of locating truth somewhere between hedonism and vulnerability, ESTRUS (meaning female mammal in heat) dives into an even deeper, uncharted level of honesty. Inspired by The Knife, Robyn, and the Swedish indie dance music she grew up on, Tove Lo recorded the propulsive electro-pop of ESTRUS with her longtime collaborator Ludvig Söderberg, alongside Elvira Anderfjärd and Luka Kloser (Addison Rae), and includes a standout collaboration with internationally acclaimed Belgian-born artist, writer, producer and designer Stromae. The album was recorded in Los Angeles, Stockholm, and a small fishing village in Sweden where she spent summers as a child and where she also created parts of Dirt Femme. Returning there brought everything back: 'growing up, being depressed, struggling with my eating disorder, going through breakups, family drama, loss, everything.' To get to the core of herself, she realized she had to return to where she was first formed. That messy younger self is still accessible to her, now refracted through time.

Speaking about the new album, Tove Lo reveals: 'Estrus is an animal in heat. It's primal. It's my mind and my body wanting different things, wanting everything. There's no good advice on this album... just a lot of feelings, no solutions.'

ESTRUS arrives September 18 via Pretty Swede Records/Virgin Music Group.

TRACKLIST

a lot of feelings, no solutions

I'm your girl right?

if I could I would

des fleurs x stromae

DNH

F.A.M.T

I'm the cake

the bad one

die for my art with a lonely heart

are we on a break

idiot

roomie

source of life

Photo Credit: Charlie Denis

WORLD TOUR DATES

9/15 – The Pinnacle – Nashville, TN Ω

9/16 – The Salt Shed – Chicago, IL Ω

9/19 – Under The K Bridge – Brooklyn, NY Ψ Ω

9/23 – Coca-Cola Coliseum – Toronto, ON Ω

9/27 – The Greek Theatre – Los Angeles, CA Ω

10/01 – Pepsi Center WTC – Mexico City, MX Ω

11/05 – O2 Victoria Warehouse – Manchester, UK ≈

11/07 – O2 Academy Brixton – London, UK ≈

11/09 – Forest National – Brussels, BE ≈

11/10 – L'Olympia – Paris, FR ≈

11/12 – AFAS Live – Amsterdam, NL ≈

11/14 – Columbiahalle – Berlin, DE ≈

11/16 – Royal Arena – Copenhagen, DK ≈

11/17 – Spektrum – Oslo, NO ≈

11/19 – Avicii Arena – Stockholm, SE ≈

Ω - Mallrat Supporting

≈ - Rose Gray Supporting

Ψ - With Special Guest Cobrah

About Tove Lo

Lo first broke through with her platinum-certified 2014 debut Queen of the Clouds, powered by the triple-platinum 'Habits (Stay High)' and double-platinum 'Talking Body', immediately establishing her raw edge on a global scale. She has since balanced chart success with cult credibility, collaborating across genres with artists like Nick Jonas on 'Close,' Flume on 'Say It,' and Charli XCX, Alesso, Coldplay, and Major Lazer, while also emerging as a sought-after songwriter for Lorde, Zara Larsson, and co-writing Ellie Goulding's 'Love Me Like You Do.' Her subsequent albums — Lady Wood (2016), Blue Lips (Lady Wood Phase II) (2017), and Sunshine Kitty (2019) — expanded her emotional and sonic palette, the latter earning year-end acclaim and a GRAMMY nomination for 'Glad He's Gone.' More recently, she sharpened her perspective on femininity and independence with Dirt Femme, while continuing to explore club-driven intimacy on the collaborative HEAT EP with SG Lewis, reaffirming her place as a pop provocateur and restless creative force. ESTRUS, her sixth album and emo chic moment, pushes that emotional candor even further, leaning into the contradictions that have long defined her work — euphoria and melancholy, desire and doubt — without trying to resolve them. Balancing visceral, body-moving production with sharply observed writing, it captures the full spectrum of feeling in real time. Rather than offering answers, Lo stays inside the mess, continuing her core mission: making people feel everything all at once.

ESTRUS was recorded in Los Angeles, Stockholm, and a small Swedish fishing village, with contributions from longtime collaborator Ludvig Soderberg, Elvira Anderfjard, Luka Kloser, and a featured collaboration with Stromae. Tove Lo is set to launch a run of North American release shows in Nashville, followed by a Brooklyn performance at Under the K Bridge Park, with Mallrat supporting the dates and Cobrah joining the New York stop. Additional UK and European headline shows are scheduled to follow, with Rose Gray joining that leg of the tour.



Photo Credit: Charlie Denis

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...