HAAi Releases New Single & Video IGNITION Ftr. Echonomist

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London-based, Australian-born producer, songwriter and DJ HAAi, known also as Teneil Throssell, has released a new single and video titled Ignition, featuring Echonomist. The track is the latest offering from her forthcoming album DIGITiSE, set for release on Mute.

[HAAi credit Lamia Karic]

'Ignition (feat Echonomist)' is the latest to be taken from HAAi's dancefloor-focused album, DIGITiSE, out on October 9, 2026 on Mute.

'Ignition (feat. Echonomist)' is a high energy crystalline track, that steers the listener into an intense four-to-the-floor banger.

On the track HAAi shares, ''Ignition' is a collaboration with Echonomist, someone whose music has shaped many of my sets since I started touring. Sonically, it's a driving broken beat track that maintains a lot of innocence. Lyrically, it is deeply personal: documenting my coming-of-age as a queer kid in a small town, desperate to leave.

In the true spirit of DIGITiSE, 'Ignition' serves as a sequel to Go!, from my previous album HUMANiSE. Both tracks are so important to the storytelling of the albums, I'm glad to be able to take it to the place we feel the most free, the dance floor.'

Talking about the track, Echonomist explains, 'From the moment HAAi and I started talking, we connected through music in a really genuine way. It didn't take long to realize we shared a similar musical language, and that made this collaboration feel incredibly natural. She reminded me of how much I love breaks, and that inspiration became the starting point.'

'I've spent so many hours in clubs - on the dance floor and in the booth - and I really wanted to put that into this new album' explains HAAi and DIGITiSE takes us on a genre-defying dancefloor trip, the kind that HAAi has become revered for.

'Ignition (feat. Echonomist)' follows the release of the title track, featuring long time creative comrade, producer and songwriter Pat Alvarez, described by HAAi as 'the nucleus of the whole album.'

DIGITiSE was originally planned to extend the world of 2025's album HUMANiSE, but it soon evolved into something so much bigger. While immersed in the production for DIGITiSE HAAi felt that these new tracks emerging had their own heartbeat, and she soon expanded the project into a stand-alone album that further showcases this indomitable artist. Describing the album as its predecessor's 'bigger, ravey sibling', she goes on to explain that 'DIGITiSE holds the hand of HUMANiSE and walks it to the club'.

The album expands HAAi's community bringing in new collaborators Echonomist and Skybreak plus Cantoalegre, a children's choir from Medellin, Colombia - as well as artists she's worked with previously - Pat Alvarez, ILA, James Massiah and Kaiden Ford.

DIGITiSE continues to explore what it means to be human in an increasingly digital world. The pace of AI and technology, the division this is causing and the impact felt by many has only increased in relevance since the 2025 release. One antidote to this, for her, has always been to gather people in a room or on a dancefloor to feel community and unity, something she vehemently champions and nurtures throughout her work. DIGITiSE opens up to this spirit of community: from the collaborators on the album - who all represent unique and different voices in dance music, to the team who created the visuals led by Martin Falck (Fever Ray / The Knife / Icona Pop), a playful and camp counterbalance to the dystopia of HUMANiSE, and the live production team that brought new dimensions to the album on the stage, they have all helped usher HAAi's audiences into her vivid welcoming world.

HAAi, who was Beatport's Artist of the Month in June, has been weaving elements of the new album into her DJ sets. The album was designed to be played out and seeing audience reactions in real time allowed her to refine breakdowns, tighten grooves and feel the physical response on the dancefloor. A series of intimate headline shows at the Courtyard Theatre, followed by a performance at the Royal Albert Hall earlier this year also invited audiences in to the DIGITiSE world early. These rare live performances, which will continue into 2026, have been designed to create intimate and immersive spaces where the lighting - designed by lighting engineer Belinda Best - works with the environment to physically draw you into the performance.

The album came together while HAAi was on the road for her intense DJ schedule. She expands, 'I Wanna Feel Like Someone (feat. James Massiah)' nods to those peak time moments on the dance floor, and, she smiles, 'it pushes the elements that I love most in dance music, bass and frequency, and ties it together with Motorik rhythms'; while 'Talking Walls' (feat. Skybreak and Cantoalegre) is a sonic journey through some of the sounds and influences that have opened up to her from playing DJ sets. The track showcases both HAAi and Skybreak's sonic worlds and the addition of a choir - Cantoalegre Colombian children's choir - is reminiscent of the choirs that appear on the previous album, a thread that brings deep emotion to the track. 'It's one to hug your mates to at the festival.'

DIGITiSE picks up where HUMANiSE left of - quite literally: the last track of HUMANiSE fades out with the choir, which picks up again on the opening track of DIGITiSE before we hit the dance floor. Talking about the album, she explains, 'DIGITiSE was created with intention: I wanted to make music I could play when I DJ. I wanted it to sonically spread across multiple lanes in the way I would play an all night long set.'

DIGITiSE Tracklisting (CAT # STUMM529)

RE-HUMANiSE (feat. Kaiden Ford and ILA)

Printerlude

Ignition (feat. Echonomist)

Depth Perception

DIGITiSE (feat. Pat Alvarez)

Technology

HUMANiSE Radio

THANK U

I Wanna Feel Like Someone (feat. James Massiah)

Talking Walls (feat. Skybreak and Cantoalegre)

HAAi DJ Dates

1 August - Herrensauna x Knit @ TILLATEC, Amsterdam (NL)

2 August - Pride On The Park @ Preston Road, Brighton (UK)

6 August - World Pride Amsterdam at Museumplein, Amsterdam (NL)

7 August - CRX Festival, Grottaglie (TA), Italy (IT)

8 August - Maiden Voyage Festival @ Burgess Park, London (UK)

12 August - Sziget Festival, Budapest (HU)

14 August - Dom Dolla support b2b DJ Seinfeld, Hi Ibiza (ES)

15 August - WeCanDance, Zeebrugge (BE)

30 August - Are You Affiliated @ King Street Social Club, North Shields (UK)

19 September - Bugged Out, Ibiza (ES)

26 September - b2b DJ Tennis, Place Simon Bolivar, Brussels (BE)

30 September - b2b Sally C, Mau P @ Pacha, Ibiza (ES)

10 October - IPC curates b2b with DJ Seinfeld The Warehouse Project, Manchester (UK)

16 October - Dom Dolla support b2b DJ Seinfeld @ Cow Palace, San Francisco CA (US) 17 October - iiiPoints Festival, Miami, Florida (US)

23 October - b2b Adiel, Audio Obscura x Raw Factory, Amsterdam, (NL)

18 December - b2b Special Request, Mastery x Glade @ Prospect, Bristol (UK)

Editor's Notes

HUMANiSE was described by The Quietus as 'transcendent' and by DJ Magazine as '...organic and synthetic sounds working in beautiful unison'. The album includes the singles 'Satellite' (feat. Jon Hopkins & Obi Franky & ILĀ & TRANS VOICES), 'Can't Stand To Lose', and 'Stitches', all A-listed by BBC Radio 6 Music, plus the 6 Music B-listed 'Hey!, and her collaboration with KAM-BU, 'Shapeshift', which was performed on Later... with Jools Holland.

An accompanying film, HUMANiSE (live album performance, from Drumsheds), by New Vision Originals captured a performance that unfolded inside a meticulously crafted installation of a '90s office: a time capsule lined with ring binders, Rolodexes, fax machines, reams of A4 paper, and landline telephones - reimagined within the cavernous shell of London's Drumsheds. The set becomes a surreal workplace with HAAi bringing the conceptual world of the album to life alongside album collaborators Jon Hopkins, Alexis Taylor (Hot Chip), Obi Franky, KAM-BU, TRANS VOICES, and the poet Kaiden Ford. She also popped into the DJ Magazine studios to DJ an hour of bangers.

[HAAi DIGITiSE album artwork]

DIGITiSE brings together a roster of collaborators including Echonomist, Skybreak, Cantoalegre, Pat Alvarez, ILA, James Massiah, and Kaiden Ford, with visuals for the album led by Martin Falck.

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