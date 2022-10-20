Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Tyson Ritter's New Band NOW MORE THAN EVER Announces Debut Album

Tyson Ritter's New Band NOW MORE THAN EVER Announces Debut Album

The album will be released March 17, 2023, by Thirty Tigers.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 20, 2022  

After spending the past 20 years in the studio, on concert stages all over the world and at the literal top of the charts, All-American Rejects co-founder Tyson Ritter didn't start Now More Than Ever in 2018 with the expectation it would turn into a real band - but a real band is very much what it has become.

In tandem with veteran musicians/songwriters/producers Scott Chesak (All-American Rejects, Panic! At the Disco, Weezer) and Izzy Fontaine (Taking Back Sunday, Tegan & Sara, Glassjaw), Ritter has begun a meaningful and exciting new chapter in his music career with Now More Than Ever's debut album Creatrix, which will be released March 17, 2023, by Thirty Tigers.

Now More Than Ever shimmers with a spirit of freedom, its nine tracks gracefully surfing the peaks of the past four decades of pop and rock. These are the kinds of songs that used to be on the radio and certainly still should be today - the ones that make you dance, shake your ass and forget about everything else for a while.

First single "Don't Rush, Don't Wait" embodies that vibe, with Ritter's narrator tied up in knots about how to approach a crush with "the grace of a queen" and the ageless cool of Joan Jett.

"This video is an analogy for us as a band. We were all artistically on autopilot or sleeping, and the music woke us up. Together with Jon Danovic we got to create a visual representation of this awakening that embodies what music is to us: freedom, joy, and adventure." ﻿

Now More Than Ever is here to help make sure the pillars of pop and rock will never fall, and they're prepared to go down believing. "This is our little monolith," Ritter says. "It might be six feet tall amongst giants, but it's pure. And it's truth for us. It's saccharine as f, and I love it."

Watch the new music video here:




From This Author - Michael Major


PONY Shares New Single 'French Class'PONY Shares New Single 'French Class'
October 20, 2022

Canadian duo PONY released their newest single, “French Class.” The band, composed of Sam Bielanski and her partner/collaborator Pretty Matty, create gorgeous pop-centric songs and melodies they describe as perfect music to play in a throwback teen-age rom-com. Listen to the new single now!
2022 Key West Film Festival Announces Line Up2022 Key West Film Festival Announces Line Up
October 20, 2022

To open the festival, Daniel Craig returns in GLASS ONION: A KNIVES OUT MURDER MYSTERY, from the surprise 2019 hit Knives Out, reprising his role as detective Benoit Blanc, heading off to Greece with a new case to crack and a fresh ensemble of suspects to rattle (Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Kate Hudson).
Nashville's Palm Ghosts Share New Single 'Silent Fall'Nashville's Palm Ghosts Share New Single 'Silent Fall'
October 20, 2022

The band's Joseph Lekkas says, ''Silent Fall' is about two lovers that are grateful to discover they could still love at all. Knowing soon their fantasy world will collapse, they beg the moment to last if even only in memory. The track and its accompanying video, which was directed by the band's Ben Douglas. Plus, check out tour dates!
The HISTORY Channel to Premiere New MOUNTAIN MEN SeriesThe HISTORY Channel to Premiere New MOUNTAIN MEN Series
October 20, 2022

The eight-part series tests some of the world’s top marksmen and markswomen by using centuries-old historical weapons like primitive knives, bows and firearms. Competitors will navigate several distance, precision, and obstacle challenges – each designed and based off of the history of the American frontier.
Berry Gordy & Smokey Robinson To Be Honored At The 2023 MusiCares Persons Of The Year GalaBerry Gordy & Smokey Robinson To Be Honored At The 2023 MusiCares Persons Of The Year Gala
October 20, 2022

GRAMMY® Award nominee, Recording Academy® President's Merit Award honoree, and recipient of the GRAMMY Museum®'s Architect of Sound®: Vision Award Berry Gordy and GRAMMY Award winner and seven-time GRAMMY Award nominee Smokey Robinson to be honored at 2023 MusiCares® Persons of the Year.