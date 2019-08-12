Tyler the Creator, Solange, YG, Juice WRLD Will Headline Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival

Variety reports that Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival will play for its eighth year at Dodger Stadium on Nov. 9 and 10. Headliners include festival founder Tyler the Creator, Solange, YG, FKA twigs, Juice WRLD, and BROCKHAMPTON along with one more unannounced. Also playing the festival are newcomers Clairo, DaBaby, Omar Apollo, Dominic Fike and Summer Walker, among others.

Passes go on sale this Friday (Aug. 16). Camp Flog Gnaw also features carnival rides and games curated by Tyler himself.

This year, Camp Flog Gnaw has partnered with PLUS1 in ensuring that one dollar from every ticket sold will go to support arts education for children in the Los Angeles area via Inner City Arts, which provides "equitable access to high-quality visual, media and performing arts education, and Education Through Music-Los Angeles and their work providing and promoting music as part of the core curriculum for disadvantaged schools to enhance children's academic performance, and creative and overall development."

Read the original story on Variety.





