Tyler Shaw Releases New Single 'Be Like You'

Tyler Shaw continues his ascent to the upper echelons of pop on new single "Be Like You" out now via Sony Music Entertainment Canada.

"Be Like You" pulsates with a rhythmic beat as Shaw's roaring vocals tell the tale of an ex-lover meeting someone new. Co-written and produced by Tyler Shaw himself, as well as Sam Merrifield (Lewis Capaldi, JC Stewart), the song will be featured on Shaw's forthcoming third studio album due out this summer.

Tyler has perfected the art of capturing universal emotions within his music and "Be Like You" carries a sentiment that almost everyone can relate to. Yet again he's tapped into our limbic systems and offers a sense of comfort to anyone that has struggled to get over a past relationship when the other person has already moved on, and your time together is nothing but a distant memory. As melancholic as the song seems, it also carries a message of hope and empowerment-subjects that have become a recurring theme in Tyler's music.

"Songwriting is storytelling and 'Be Like You' is one so many people can relate to. I wanted to write a love song from a past tense experience, one that tapped into that deep ache you get thinking back on better times together." explains Tyler Shaw. On the live video, he also notes, "Being back on stage was beyond exciting. It's home to me. It felt incredible and energizing to play with my band, see the lights, and sing new music. To say I can't wait to do it for an audience is a huge understatement."

The release of "Be Like You" coincides with Tyler Shaw's performance for IDENTITY 2021 which will livestream via their Twitch channel on May 15th at 5pm PT / 8pm ET. Presented by Amazon Music and IMDb/IMDb Pro, funds raised benefit Gold House AAPI Community Fund towards #StopAsianHate efforts and Pacific Bridge Arts musical scholarships. Other guests include ATEEZ, Gabrielle Current, Guapdad 4000, James Reid, Kalani Peʻa, Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda, Steve Aoki, and more.

This year is proving to be a pivotal one for Tyler Shaw, who kicked it off by sharing his most romantic song to date "When You're Home" produced by Grammy-award nominated Jon Levine (Dua Lipa, Alessia Cara, Bebe Rexha, Drake), and co-written with Alex Beitzke (James Arthur), and Henry Brill (Jack Garrat). Dubbed one of the 'Best New Love Songs of 2021 (So Far)' by Marie Claire, the track has amassed over 3.5 million combined streams globally, plus a wealth of international playlists such as Spotify's New Music Friday and Apple Music's New Music Daily, and the cover of Amazon Music's Fresh Pop, among others. His follow up single "North Star" shines a light on Shaw's uninhibited, hot-blooded delivery, which thrusts through the chorus, and is a real soulful, volume-to-eleven song that showcases his knack for good time pop. The track was co-written by Shaw, Nate Ferrero (Johnny Orlando, Bülow, Shawn Hook), Mike Sonier (The Weeknd, Julia Michaels, Noah Cyrus), and Alex 'Pilz' Vujic (a long-time collaborator of Shaw's).

Tyler Shaw's accomplishments are not bound to just his impressive discography, as he has collaborated with some of the biggest artists across the globe such as Avril Lavigne, Fefe Dobson, Justin Bieber, Michael Bublé, Sarah McLachlan, Walk Off The Earth, toured with Selena Gomez and opened for massive international acts like Alessia Cara and Shawn Mendes.

With his third LP just on the horizon, Tyler Shaw keeps listeners on their toes as he continues to show new sides and sonics that reflect his true self.

