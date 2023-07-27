Tyler Childers to Release 'Rustin' In The Rain' Album in September

Rustin’ In The Rain, the new album from renowned singer, songwriter and musician Tyler Childers, will be released September 8 on Hickman Holler Records/RCA Records (pre-order/pre-save).

Of the album, Childers shares, “This is a collection of songs I playfully pieced together as if I was pitching a group of songs to Elvis. Some covers, one co-write, and some I even wrote in my best (terrible) Elvis impersonation, as I worked around the farm and kicked around the house. I hope you enjoy listening to this album as much as I enjoyed creating it. Thank you. Thank you very much.”

In advance of the release, the first single, “In Your Love,” is out today. Written and creative directed by Silas House (with a story idea by House and Jason Kyle Howard), the video was directed by Bryan Schlam and stars Colton Haynes and James Scully and depicts a timeless love story of two men set in rural Appalachia in the 1950s.

House is a New York Times bestselling author, current Poet Laureate of Kentucky and recipient of the 2022 Duggins Prize—the largest award for an LGBTQ writer in the nation.

Of the video, he shares, “As a gay teenager who loved country music, I could have never imagined seeing myself in a video. That visibility matters. There have always been LGBTQ people in rural places and finally we’re seeing that portrayed in a country music video. Tyler and I both felt the attention to detail about rural life was very important, so we made sure that the house and the people looked realistic for the time period instead of the stereotypes of country people that have become so ingrained in the public consciousness.

We used our own family pictures as references. We wanted to tell as complex a story as we could in four minutes, not only about a gay couple, but also about rural people. We wanted to show their joy and their sorrow—all the things that make up a complex life. Too often simplistic notions are pushed about both rural and LGBTQ people, so we did everything we could to make this story as rich and layered as possible.”

Childers and his longtime band, The Food Stamps—James Barker (pedal steel), Craig Burletic (bass), CJ Cain (guitar), Rodney Elkins (drums), Chase Lewis (keyboards) and Jesse Wells (guitar, fiddle)—are currently in the midst of a 30-date sold-out nationwide tour. Upcoming stops include two nights at Radio City Music Hall, Boston’s Leader Bank Pavilion, DC’s Merriweather Post Pavilion, two nights at Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre as well as two newly announced New Year’s Eve shows at Lexington’s Rupp Arena.

Tickets for the Rupp Arena shows will be available through a registration process hosted by Ticketmaster. Registration for pre-sale tickets is open now through Sunday, July 30 at 11:59pm ET (details here). Following registration, randomly selected fans will receive an access code for the pre-sale, starting Wednesday, August 2 at 10:00am ET. General on-sale will follow Thursday, August 3 at 10:00am ET. Full details can be found here.

The new album follows last year’s triple album, Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven?, which featured eight songs presented in three distinct sonic perspectives—Hallelujah, Jubilee and Joyful Noise. Released to widespread acclaim, Esquire praised, “Who’s doing it better than Childers in roots music these days? No one,” while the Associated Press declared, “fearless exuberance…one of country music’s most compelling and unpredictable artists” and NPR Music asserted, “eight songs so good he had to record them thrice.”

Before Hounds, Childers released 2020’s Grammy-nominated surprise album, Long Violent History, which NPR Music called an “explicit and remarkable stand in solidarity.”

His two previous releases, 2019’s #1 Country Squire as well 2017’s RIAA Platinum debut, Purgatory, were released to overwhelming critical and commercial acclaim. In the years since his debut, Childers has earned two Grammy nominations and has been featured on “CBS This Morning,” “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” NPR Music’s Tiny Desk Concert series and “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown.”

TYLER CHILDERS CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

BOLD on-sale August 3 at 10:00am local time

August 2—New York, NY—Radio City Music Hall* (SOLD OUT)

August 3—New York, NY—Radio City Music Hall* (SOLD OUT)

August 5—Boston, MA—Leader Bank Pavilion (SOLD OUT)

August 6—Portland, ME—Thompson’s Point† (SOLD OUT)

August 10—Philadelphia, PA—The Met† (SOLD OUT)

August 11—Columbia, MD—Merriweather Post Pavilion‡ (SOLD OUT)

August 13—Raleigh, NC—The Red Hat Amphitheater+ (SOLD OUT)

August 15—Charlotte, NC—Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre# (SOLD OUT)

August 16—Charlotte, NC—Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre# (SOLD OUT)

August 18—Wilmington, NC—Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park+ (SOLD OUT)

August 19—Charleston, SC—Credit One Stadium+ (SOLD OUT)

August 20—Bethel, NY—Catbird Music Festival

September 21-23—Lewisburg, WV—Healing Appalachia

September 27—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre+ (SOLD OUT)

September 28—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre^ (SOLD OUT)

September 30—Greenwood Village, CO—Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre§ (SOLD OUT)

December 30—Lexington, KY—Rupp Arena**

December 31—Lexington, KY—Rupp Arena**

*with special guest Elle King

†with special guest Margo Price

‡with special guests Drive-By Truckers and Abby Hamilton

#with special guest S.G. Goodman

+with special guests S.G. Goodman and Abby Hamilton

^with special guests S.G. Goodman and Wayne Graham

§with special guests Wynonna Judd and The Travelin’ McCourys

**with special guest Shovels & Rope

photo credit: Sam Waxman