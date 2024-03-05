Tye Tribbett And Friends Sets 'Only One Night Tho' 2024 Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On the heels of his GRAMMY win for Best Gospel Album singer, songwriter and musician, Tye Tribbett and Friends have announced the Only One Night Tho 2024 tour.

Produced by Live Nation, the 20-city tour kicks off on May 16 at The Met in Philadelphia making stops across the U.S. in Brooklyn, Atlanta, Chicago and more before wrapping up in San Francisco at The Masonic on June 14.

Tickets will be available starting with artist presale beginning Wednesday, March 6. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, March 8 at 10am local time at LiveNation.com.

The Only One Night Tho 2024 tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, Meet & Greet and photo op with Tye Tribbett, pre-show VIP Lounge, special video message from Tye Tribbett, specially designed VIP gift item & more. For more information, visit vipnation.com!

ONLY ONE NIGHT THO 2024 TOUR DATES:

Thu May 16 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met

Fri May 17 – Boston, MA – Orpheum Theatre

Sat May 18 – Washington, DC – The Theater at MGM National Harbor

Sun May 19 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

Tue May 21 – Norfolk, VA – Chrysler Hall

Thu May 23 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

Fri, May 24 – Charleston, SC – North Charleston Performing Arts Center

Sun May 26 – Raleigh, NC – Raleigh Memorial Auditorium

Tue May 28 – Jacksonville, FL – Florida Theatre

Wed May 29 – Miami Beach, FL – Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theatre

Fri May 31 – Birmingham, AL – BJCC Concert Hall

Sat Jun 01 – New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre

Sun Jun 02 – Atlanta, GA – Coca Cola Roxy

Tue Jun 04 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

Wed Jun 05 – Columbus, OH – Mershon Auditorium

Thu Jun 06 – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre

Sat Jun 08 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Sun Jun 09 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

Thu Jun 13 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

Fri Jun 14 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

ABOUT TYE TRIBBETT

Tye Tribbett has had a legendary career and his saga has stayed on that trajectory these past two years culminating most recently having earned the 2024 Best Gospel Album GRAMMY Award for his release of All Things New: Live In Orlando. This momentous news marked the second time he has won the award and brings his career total wins to three.

He is globally known for his charismatic, dynamic personality, and range – from delivering high-energy praise songs to intimate worship moments and even African rhythms to trap beats. His music cannot be classified as just one genre, but his unique, abstract way encompasses all, which has helped him garner many awards and accolades, including now three GRAMMY wins (and now thirteen GRAMMY nominations), six #1 albums, four #1 digital tracks, five #1 radio singles, and eleven Billboard Top 10 songs.