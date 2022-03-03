Ty Herndon Inks Multi-Project Deal with Pivotal Moments Media

Multi-platinum country music recording artist Ty Herndon and Pivotal Moments Media (PMM) have announced a new partnership that will span three projects, including the release of Herndon's long-awaited new album, JACOB, set to be released this spring. In addition, Herndon will become an ambassador for PMM and is set to launch a ten-episode podcast, entitled SOUNDBOARD, to accompany the album's release.

"My new album has been more than a year in the making, and it's my most personal and revealing to date. It will take listeners on the journey of my life - the ups, the downs, the struggles, the triumphs - and I hope, help others talk about the hard stuff, the stuff that can make or break us. We all have an opportunity to change our ending, and that's what this album is about," said Herndon.

Further details about the new album will be announced in the coming weeks.

In addition to the new album, Herndon will host a new, ten-episode podcast on the PMM platform channel Resilience, featuring conversations with high-profile artists discussing their wins and struggles in their mental fitness journeys. Entitled SOUNDBOARD, the series is designed to mirror the themes of Herndon's new album and will be released alongside the album in late spring.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ty's voice to the power of Pivotal Moments Media and the work we are doing to bring conversations about mental health and well-being to the mainstream," said Bob Morgan, founder, and CEO of PMM. "Ty's journey is a unique one that deserves to be heard and shared, and I know it will resonate with people from all walks of life who struggle with mental health, addiction, and the common trials and tribulations that stand in the way of happiness and healthiness. He has a lot to share, and we are proud to partner with him to do it."

Pivotal Moments Media is a newly formed global entertainment and education brand, whose mission is to strengthen mental fitness worldwide by creating, distributing, and promoting entertainment and education programs that inspire and motivate people to become mentally fit, overcome adversity, and lead fulfilling lives. Herndon's SOUNDBOARD podcast will be featured on PMM's new channel focused on mental fitness for the creative community titled, RESILIENCE.

Ty Herndon is a groundbreaking country music artist who burst onto the scene and made his chart debut in 1995 with "What Mattered Most," which became his first No. 1 song and garnered a Song of the Year award (Music Row Magazine). It was also the title track to his first album, which debuted on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and had the biggest first-week shipment in the history of Epic Records Nashville.

Between 1995 and 2002, Herndon charted 17 singles, including his three No.1s and numerous top 10 hits, such as "I Want My Goodbye Back," "Loved Too Much," "A Man Holding On," and "Hands of a Working Man." He topped the charts in 1996 with the single "Living in a Moment" and again in 1998 with "It Must Be Love."

In 2014, Herndon became the first major male country artist to publicly come out as gay in an exclusive with People magazine. He received an outpouring of support that only strengthened his relationship with fans and the country music community, all while expanding his reach to new and diverse audiences. Shortly after, he made history when he hosted a first-of-its-kind country music event, The Concert for Love and Acceptance, now an annual event that provides a stage for LGBTQ and allied artists. In 2020, he created the Foundation For Love & Acceptance to further his work on behalf of LGBTQ acceptance.

Herndon found himself back at No. 1 in 2020 - this time on iTunes with his remake of "Orphans of God," a collaboration with Kristin Chenoweth and Paul Cardall featured on his holiday release, Regifted. He is currently working on a new album, JACOB, his first of all-new music since 2016's House On Fire.

Grammy-nominated and Dove Award-winning, Ty's voice is stronger than it's ever been, and he's using it to make a difference. In 2020, he created the Foundation For Love & Acceptance to further his work on behalf of LGBTQ acceptance and lends his time and talent to MusiCares, which has supported Ty through his own struggles and supports those in the music industry with a safety net of services. In 2022, he joined Pivotal Moments Media as a Brand Ambassador and as the first artist signed to the organization's new record label, Pivotal Moments Music.