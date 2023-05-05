Turnpike Troubadours Return With New Album 'A Cat in the Rain' in August

One of America's most beloved independent bands, Turnpike Troubadours will release their highly anticipated new album, A Cat in the Rain, August 25 via Bossier City Records/Thirty Tigers (pre-order/pre-save here). Ahead of the release, new song, "Mean Old Sun," is debuting today alongside an official music video. Watch the video, directed by Sterlin Harjo and filmed at Tulsa's Cain's Ballroom.

In conjunction with the new music, the band recently spoke with Rolling Stone, who declares, "he [lead singer Evan Felker] is more focused and lyrically crisp than at any point in his life. He's a poet, but he's direct."

Produced by Shooter Jennings and recorded at Muscle Shoals' Fame Recording Studios and Dave's Room in Los Angeles, A Cat in the Rain marks a long-awaited return for the band following their self-imposed hiatus in 2019. With these ten new songs, Turnpike Troubadours is back with a refreshed perspective on the authentic songwriting and signature foot-stomping sound that first captivated their deeply devoted fanbase.

Pioneers of the Red Dirt music scene, Turnpike Troubadours has amassed a massive following throughout their career with more than 1.5 billion streams globally and over 1.28 million equivalent units sold to-date. Originally from Tahlequah, OK, Turnpike Troubadours is Evan Felker (vocals, guitar), Kyle Nix (fiddle), Ryan Engleman (electric guitar), RC Edwards (bass), Gabe Pearson (drums) and Hank Early (steel, accordion).

Known for their relentless touring and electric live shows, the band will perform through this fall including newly confirmed headline shows at New York's Beacon Theater, Nashville's Ryman Auditorium (two nights), Washington DC's The Anthem, Los Angeles' Greek Theater and Fort Worth's Billy Bob's (three nights) among several others.

The band will also perform at select festivals this summer including Newport, RI's Newport Folk Festival, Pryor, OK's Born & Raised Festival, Memphis, TN's Mempho Music Festival and Charleston's Riverfront Revival Music Festival. See below for complete tour itinerary. Tickets for the headline dates go on-sale next Friday, May 12 at 10:00am local time. Full details can be found at www.turnpiketroubadours.com/tour.

Since their 2005 debut, Turnpike Troubadours has released five studio albums including 2017's self-released A Long Way From Your Heart, which reached #3 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart and #20 on the all-genre Billboard 200.

Of the record, American Songwriter declared, "grabs you with its subtle authenticity, nails 11 originals that exude natural charm and intrinsic integrity," while the Austin American Statesman praised, "a rousing, thought-provoking country short story collection." Further adding to their renowned career, the band was inducted into the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame this past fall.

TURNPIKE TROUBADOURS CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

BOLD on-sale next Friday, May 12 at 10:00am local time

July 21-Redmond, OR-FairWell Festival

July 26-New York, NY-Beacon Theater*

July 27-York, PA-York State Fair

July 29-Newport, RI-Newport Folk Festival

August 10-Nashville, TN-Ryman Auditorium†

August 11-Nashville, TN-Ryman Auditorium‡

August 19-Palmer, AK-Alaska State Fair Inc

August 24-Lincoln, NE-Pinnacle Bank Arena+

August 25-Camdenton, MO-Ozarks Amphitheater§

August 26-Bonner Springs, KS-Azura Amphitheater#

September 3-Marietta, GA-Georgia Country Music Fest

September 15-St. Louis, MO-Enterprise Center^

September 16-Pryor, OK-Born & Raised Festival

September 23-Washington DC-The Anthem**

September 24-Cary, NC-Koka Booth Amphitheatre**

October 1-Memphis, TN-Mempho Music Festival

October 6-Monterey, CA-Rebels & Renegades

October 8-North Charleston, SC-Riverfront Revival Music Festival

October 20-Los Angeles, CA-The Greek Theater††

November 2-Huntsville, AL-Orion Amphitheater‡‡

November 3-Tallahassee, FL-Donald L. Tucker Civic Center‡‡

November 4-Orlando, FL-Orlando Amphitheater‡‡

December 28-Fort Worth, TX-Billy Bob's§§

December 29-Fort Worth, TX-Billy Bob's‡

December 30-Fort Worth, TX-Billy Bob's##

*with special guest Hayes Carll

†with special guest Pony Bradshaw

‡with special guest Lance Roark

+with special guests The Avett Brothers and Muscadine Bloodline

§with special guest Muscadine Bloodline

#with special guests The Avett Brothers, Old 97's and Kaitlin Butts

^with special guests The Avett Brothers and The Wood Brothers

**with special guests Lucero and Reckless Kelly

††with special guest Morgan Wade

‡‡with special guests Blackberry Smoke and Jason Boland & the Stragglers

§§with special guest Ray Wylie Hubbard

##with special guest Miles Miller

photo credit: David McClister