Tunng Releases Episode 5 of The DEAD CLUB Podcast

Featuring A.C. Grayling.

Today, Tunng have released the fifth episode of The DEAD CLUB Podcast featuring British philosopher, author and Master of the New College of the Humanities in London A.C. Grayling. Grayling has written widely on the application of philosophy to life and death, both for an academic audience and for the wider public.

Tunng's Sam Genders spoke to him about what philosophy tells us about death and how our cultural attitudes serve us or not, in a wide ranging conversation touching on the death penalty, euthanasia, the power of rational thought and the experience of grief.

As with other interviews the band has done for the podcast and book - both companion pieces to the band's forthcoming studio album Tunng Presents...DEAD CLUB (out Nov. 6th) - Grayling is sampled on the album track "Eating the Dead."

The podcast series launched on September 1st with English writer Max Porter whose book Grief is the Thing With Feathers was the inspiration for the project. Scottish forensic anthropologist, anatomist and academic Dame Sue Black was featured on Episode 2, British mentalist and illusionist Derren Brown was the guest for Episode 3 and American poet, essayist, Schomburg Director, professor and poetry editor of The New Yorker Kevin Young was the guest for Episode 4. Upcoming guests include Kathryn Mannix, British rapper and musician Speech Debelle, and philosopher Alain De Botton. Listen to episodes one through five HERE.

View More Music Stories Related Articles