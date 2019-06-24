TuneIn Announces Partnership with Consequence Of Sound

Presenting Consequence of Sound Radio, the sonification of the beloved music and media site streaming 24/7 exclusively on TuneIn, the biggest name in Streaming Radio. Tunein.com/CoS

Throughout its 12 year existence, Consequence of Sound has sought to introduce its readers to intriguing and provocative sounds. Now, CoS is bringing its expert curation to TuneIn with the launch of Consequence of Sound Radio.

Beginning June 24, listeners will be able to tap their TuneIn app or ask their smart speaker (SONOS or Alexa) to "play Consequence of Sound Radio on TuneIn." The station will connect their speakers and headphones to the ultimate in cross-genre radio programming, exclusive interviews, and original content personally curated by Consequence of Sound's editors. Readers will also be able to listen on the CoS website, and even launch the station stream within the CoS Twitter feed.

Alongside new music, Consequence of Sound Radio will present programming blocks based on past and future lists, rankings, and features found on Consequence of Sound's website. Station programming will be updated daily, with each segment tailored with a specific theme in mind. For kickoff week, that includes the exclusive debut of CoS' 25 Top Songs of the Year So Far, presented in two blocks hosted by Station Manager Dedrick Hendrix and Music Programmer Ben Kaye.

What's more, CoS Radio will be the exclusive home to a new program called Relevant Content. Hosted by Hendrix, the one-hour weekly series will feature Consequence of Sound staff and today's most essential artists as they share stories and discuss their favorite new music. The debut episode will feature an interview with Spoon frontman Britt Daniel.

The CoS Radio station page will host new and classic episodes of Consequence Podcast Network series such as Kyle Meredith With..., Discography, and This Must Be the Gig. Programming for launch week includes exclusive interviews with David Byrne, Regina Spektor, and Natalie Prass.

Consequence of Sound Radio will also host audio live-streams from events and music festivals around the globe, starting with a syndication of Newport Folk Radio, broadcasting live from Newport, Rhode Island from July 26-28, 2019.

"We're excited to be teaming up with TuneIn for the launch of Consequence of Sound Radio," says Hendrix. "Now readers of Consequence of Sound can keep our content close 24/7 365. No longer do they need to be in front of their computer or on their phone to stay in tuned with the latest tracks -- now, they can tune into Consequence of Sound Radio with the simple click of a button or an audible command."

"Bringing exclusive content to an audience at scale is one of the most exciting things we do at TuneIn and the opportunity to partner with an editorial voice as trusted as Consequence of Sound is something we're very excited about", says Charles Raggio, Head of Music Partnerships & Branded Content at TuneIn. "We are looking forward to promoting CoS Radio widely across TuneIn, bringing this world class content into connected homes everywhere, and the opportunity to work with brand partners to take the station even further."

For over a decade, Consequence of Sound has informed millions of readers as one of the most respected voices in music journalism. Now, they'll also serve as the soundtrack to their lives with Consequence of Sound Radio on TuneIn.

Tunein.com/CoS

MON - JUNE 24

Relevant Content - Miley and Madonna with Wren Graves - 8am EST / 5am PT

This Must Be the Gig - Natalie Prass - 5pm ET/ 2pm PT

Relevant Content - Miley and Madonna with Wren Graves - 8pm EST / 11pm PT

This Must Be the Gig - Natalie Prass - 11pm ET/ 8pm PT

TUES - JUNE 25

Relevant Content - Digging into Springsteen with Dan Caffrey - 8am EST / 5am PT and

This Must Be the Gig - David Byrne - 11am EST / 8am PT and

Relevant Content - Digging into Springsteen with Dan Caffrey - 5pm EST / 2pm PT

This Must Be the Gig - David Byrne - 12am PT (Wed) / 9pm PT

WED - JUNE 26

This Must Be the Gig - Regina Spektor - 11am EST / 8am PT and

Relevant Content - with Britt Daniel of Spoon - 5pm ET/ 2pm PT

This Must Be the Gig - Regina Spektor - 12am PT (Thurs) / 9pm PT

THURS - JUNE 27

Mid-Year Report: Top 25 Songs So Far - 11am EST / 8am PT

Relevant Content - with Britt Daniel of Spoon - 12pm EST / 9am PT

Mid-Year Report: Top 25 Songs So Far - 5pm ET/ 2pm PT

FRI - JUNE 28

Relevant Content - Digging into Springsteen with Dan Caffrey - 8am EST / 5am PT

Mid-Year Report: Top 25 Songs So Far - 11am EST / 8am PT

Relevant Content - Digging into Springsteen with Dan Caffrey - 2pm EST / 12pm PT

Mid-Year Report: Top 25 Songs So Far - 5pm ET/ 2pm PT

SAT - JUNE 29

Relevant Content - with Britt Daniel of Spoon - 8am EST / 5am PT

This Must Be the Gig - Regina Spektor - 11am EST / 8am PT

Relevant Content - with Britt Daniel of Spoon - 2pm EST / 12pm PT

This Must Be the Gig - Regina Spektor - 12am PT (Sun) / 9pm PT

SUN - JUNE 30

Mid-Year Report: Top 25 Songs So Far - 8am EST / 5am PT

This Must Be the Gig - David Byrne - 11am EST / 8am PT

Mid-Year Report: Top 25 Songs So Far - 2pm EST / 12pm PT

This Must Be the Gig - David Byrne - 12am PT (Mon) / 9pm PT





