Trumpet Sensation Rob Zinn Teams with Jazz Flutist Ragan Whiteside on 'Push It Forward'

Trumpet sensation Rob Zinn debuts on the Randis Music label with the brand new single titled "Push It Forward" featuring none other than contemporary soul-jazz flute phenomenon Ragan Whiteside. The upbeat, danceable track showcases the melodic improvisational skills of both musicians and winds to the close with a clever call-and-response segment between the two instruments.

Released on January 21, "Push It Forward" is available now on all digital retail and streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, Deezer, and more. The track represents the first release on Randis Music to feature an artist other than Whiteside.

"I'm so excited about my latest single and collaborating with my friends: producer Dennis Johnson and flautist Ragan Whiteside. We first met at a Festival in Mallorca, Spain, and we instantly bonded. I am both honored and flattered to be working with Randis Music," says Zinn.

Composer, trumpeter, and vocalist Rob Zinn has been touring with other groups and artists for many years and released two independent solo projects, including his critically acclaimed album Walk The Walk in 2018. His path crossed with Whiteside's when he was slated to perform with her at the 2019 Mallorca Smooth Jazz Festival. Whiteside says she was blown away by his musicianship during their live show in Mallorca. "Rob nailed that trumpet part like he had been playing it all his life - on the first go! He was amazing. I was so impressed," she recalls.

The two quickly forged a professional friendship. In talking about their respective career trajectories, Whiteside says she was struck by Zinn's desire to try something new: "We ended up talking about the wide range of styles that are present in the genre today and how he wanted to stretch out. So, I said, 'Why don't we try to work together and see if we can add a different flavor?'" Thus, the idea for a collaboration was born.

"Push It Forward" was co-written by Whiteside with Dennis Johnson, as well as frequent collaborator, keyboardist and producer Bob Baldwin, and was recorded at Randis' Uppa Room Studio in Atlanta, a week before Thanksgiving. "Rob was the first outside person in our studio since COVID," Whiteside confides. "We were fortunate to be able to take advantage of the lull in the pandemic (at the time) and get some in-person music done." Johnson also produced the track's catchy title.

"Push It Forward" by Rob Zinn featuring Ragan Whiteside is the first single release of 2022 on Randis Music. Adds Zinn: "I have always felt this business is built on relationships and I'm proud to be associated with Randis Music with my latest single, 'Push it Forward'!"

Through another record label, Zinn's forthcoming album, Anything Can Happen is scheduled for release this year.

Listen to the new single here: