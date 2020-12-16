TruCarr & G Perico Release 'What I See' Music Video

Today, rising Watts, CA rapper TruCarr joins with G Perico to release the newest seductive single "What I See" off his upcoming debut project Based On a Tru Story, releasing via 100 Ent/eOne in 2021. Produced by XL, the hypnotic synth-laden track brings the two rappers together to sing about the allure and charm of their ladies. G Perico also joins Tru for the music video, where they dance beside beautiful women, moody lights and luxury cars. Between scenes, Tru sits atop a gold throne like a king.

"Working With G Perico was dope. The video shoot was good vibes and the energy was A1. We took pointers from each other, chopped it up bout some Watts stuff and what's next in the works, just know we coming with it."

The new single follows "Up Wit It" featuring Bankroll Freddie and street single "Outside," which was remixed by friend and fellow West Coast rapper Blueface and landed on his Famous Cryp album.

A name tells you a lot about a person. For rising rapper TruCarr, his moniker speaks to his persona and his family. "I started off like I wasn't going to tell anybody any fake s," explains the Watts, California rapper, whose visibility exploded thanks to his street record "Outside."

As the latest signee to Wack 100's 100 Ent. and eOne (also home to The Game and Blueface), TruCarr is one of rap's most distinctive new voices. He hails from Southern California and has that LA swag, but he's got a bit of a Southern twang to his tone. That's because his mother and grandmother are from Louisiana, and his father is from Michigan. It all adds up to a remarkably distinctive talent unlike one rap has ever seen.

TruCarr's passion and personality shines on his pounding new single "Up Wit It." Here, he delivers an impassioned anthem for his hometown, shouting its name throughout the high-energy track. "I did it to turn the city up, to get the city some recognition," TruCarr reveals. "There's people from our city that's on, like Jay Rock. Shout out to TDE. But I want to bring more to the city. Like people know Compton, I want them to know Watts."

As TruCarr records material at a furious pace, he's got his eye set on his debut project, Based On A Tru Story. Like many things with the wise-beyond-his-years artist, the meaning of the title is straight-forward. "I'm going to keep it 100 and I'm talking about my life, so it's Based On A Tru Story," he says. "It's me and my name's Tru, so it just fit."

Watch the new video here: