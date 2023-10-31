Trinity The Tuck's Christmas Album, Book & Ornament Set November Release

The new products are set to release on November 17.

By: Oct. 31, 2023

POPULAR

Cher Debuts First Christmas Album With Darlene Love, Stevie Wonder, Michael Bublé & More Photo 1 Cher Debuts Christmas Album With Darlene Love, Stevie Wonder & More
Album Review: JUDY GARLAND: THE TWO-A-DAY IS BACK IN TOWN, Brings Our Judy Into Your Livin Photo 2 Judy Garland TWO-A-DAY Live Album A Treasure
Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks Photo 3 Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks
Britney Spears Regrets Turning Down CHICAGO Movie Musical Role: 'I Had Power Back Then' Photo 4 Britney Spears Regrets Turning Down CHICAGO Movie Musical Role

Trinity The Tuck's Christmas Album, Book & Ornament Set November Release

RuPaul Drag Race's first double crown All-Star winner Trinity The Tuck has announced not one, but two new treats to fill your shimmering stockings this upcoming holiday season. 

Her first-ever Christmas album Trinity Ruins Christmas: The Musical produced by Drew Lewis & co-written by Trinity & Drew features a sleigh full of St Nick's most talented drag superstars – Alaska Thunderf 5000, JIMBO, Manila Luzon, Aria B Cassadine, Ginger Minj and Kylie Sonique Love while the accompanying hardcover book Trinity Ruins Christmas: The Chronicles Of Sister Mary Kuntz will feature original illustrations and story co-written by Trinity  and Jason Michael Snow @jmspinafore. 

Trinity Ruins Christmas: The Chronicles Of Sister Mary Kuntz  is based on “A Christmas Carol” told through the drag lens of Trinity The Tuck, featuring characters (Luci (the Devil), Sister Mary Kuntz and more) that she popularized on Drag Race.

“I've always loved illustrated stories, and I've wanted to create one for a long time, this is a major twist on the holiday classic, “A Christmas Carol”. There are definitely similarities with Trinity & Scrooge, but this drag story has many twists and turns.” states Trinity

Both the album and book (and other delights) will be available November 17 on all digital platforms HERE and through Trinity's merch store HERE.    Only 200 copies of the book will be available so be sure to snatch yours up as quickly as possible. Pre-save her new album here.

And, if you're ready to top your tree Sister Mary Kuntz would appreciate you decorating yours with her very own Sister Mary Kuntz ornament complete with a beautiful Gold lurex cord to make that tree shimmer.

Album Track Listing

1.       It's In The Book

2.       Trinity Ruins Christmas: The Musical

3.       Guilt's So Heavy with Ginger Minj

4.       Light In The Dark with Aria B Cassadine and Kylie Sonique Love

5.       You Just Need A Little Mary with JIMBO and Manila Luzon

6.       Eternity To Me with Alaska Thunderf 5000

7.       Good Enough



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Avatar Release Afterbirth Liquid Blood-Filled Vinyl Photo
Avatar Release 'Afterbirth' Liquid 'Blood-Filled' Vinyl

The heavy metal 'n' roll, dark, madcap visionaries collectively known as AVATAR — vocalist Johannes Eckerström, guitarists Jonas Jarlsby and Tim Öhrström, bassist Henrik Sandelin, and drummer John Alfredsson — are releasing a creepy cool collector's vinyl version of their latest album Dance Devil Dance, out now.

2
Kirk Hammett Of Metallica And Epiphone Unveil The 1979 Flying V Photo
Kirk Hammett Of Metallica And Epiphone Unveil 'The 1979 Flying V'

Kirk Hammett of Metallica and Epiphone unveil the 1979 Flying V, honoring one of the most important heavy metal guitars of all time. In partnership with Gibson Custom Shop, Epiphone is bringing the genre-defining sound of Metallica's early albums to every stage with the Kirk Hammett 1979 Flying V – a recreation of Kirk's prized original.

3
Jon Dee Graham Premieres His New Single Theres A Ghost On The Train Photo
Jon Dee Graham Premieres His New Single 'There's A Ghost On The Train'

Jon Dee Graham premieres his new single 'there's a ghost on the train' on Halloween. The single is part of his upcoming album 'Only Dead for a little while.' The single, 'there's a ghost on the train,' references an eerie trip Jon Dee took on the legendary train the 'City of New Orleans,' immortalized in song by Steve Goodman and made famous by Arlo Guthrie.

4
Fueled By Ramen Releases Fall Out Boys Take This To Your Grave Photo
Fueled By Ramen Releases Fall Out Boy's 'Take This To Your Grave'

Fueled By Ramen announces limited edition releases of Fall Out Boy’s Take This to Your Grave, including vinyl with never-before-released demos and a special coffee table book. The album was originally released on May 6, 2003, and features fan favorite track “Grand Theft Autumn/Where Is Your Boy Tonight” which has now been certified Platinum.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art' Video
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance Video
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MOULIN ROUGE!
THE BOOK OF MORMON
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
I NEED THAT