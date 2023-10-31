Trinity The Tuck's Christmas Album, Book & Ornament Set November Release

RuPaul Drag Race's first double crown All-Star winner Trinity The Tuck has announced not one, but two new treats to fill your shimmering stockings this upcoming holiday season.

Her first-ever Christmas album Trinity Ruins Christmas: The Musical produced by Drew Lewis & co-written by Trinity & Drew features a sleigh full of St Nick's most talented drag superstars – Alaska Thunderf 5000, JIMBO, Manila Luzon, Aria B Cassadine, Ginger Minj and Kylie Sonique Love while the accompanying hardcover book Trinity Ruins Christmas: The Chronicles Of Sister Mary Kuntz will feature original illustrations and story co-written by Trinity and Jason Michael Snow @jmspinafore.

Trinity Ruins Christmas: The Chronicles Of Sister Mary Kuntz is based on “A Christmas Carol” told through the drag lens of Trinity The Tuck, featuring characters (Luci (the Devil), Sister Mary Kuntz and more) that she popularized on Drag Race.

“I've always loved illustrated stories, and I've wanted to create one for a long time, this is a major twist on the holiday classic, “A Christmas Carol”. There are definitely similarities with Trinity & Scrooge, but this drag story has many twists and turns.” states Trinity

Both the album and book (and other delights) will be available November 17 on all digital platforms HERE and through Trinity's merch store HERE. Only 200 copies of the book will be available so be sure to snatch yours up as quickly as possible. Pre-save her new album here.

And, if you're ready to top your tree Sister Mary Kuntz would appreciate you decorating yours with her very own Sister Mary Kuntz ornament complete with a beautiful Gold lurex cord to make that tree shimmer.

Album Track Listing

1. It's In The Book

2. Trinity Ruins Christmas: The Musical

3. Guilt's So Heavy with Ginger Minj

4. Light In The Dark with Aria B Cassadine and Kylie Sonique Love

5. You Just Need A Little Mary with JIMBO and Manila Luzon

6. Eternity To Me with Alaska Thunderf 5000

7. Good Enough