Trentemøller Announces 2022 North America Tour

Following the release of his newest album Memoria, and a successful first run of shows across Europe, acclaimed Danish composer, musician, and producer Trentemøller has just announced the second leg of his Memoria Tour, with new European dates and a full tour through the USA, Canada, and Mexico this fall.

In stark contrast to his previous studio album, Obverse (2019), Memoria is intended-and almost demands-to be presented in a live setting at the venues and festivals which we have all been longing for during these past couple of years. Tickets and dates are available here.

Besides an exciting stage and light design collaboration with the legendary lighting designer Leroy Bennett (Nine Inch Nails, Prince, Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney, etc), Trentemøller will be joined on stage by an all new band consisting of four carefully selected musicians: Icelandic solo artist Disa (vocals and guitar), who possesses exactly the ethereal voice that Trentemøller has been searching for to perform the haunting vocal melodies from Memoria.

Silas Tinglef (drums) is releasing music as 2nd Blood, whose debut EP is produced and mixed by Trentemøller and released on In My Room; Brian Batz (guitar) is the man behind dream pop/shoegaze band Sleep Party People; and Jacob Haubjerg (bass), who has long been playing with bands like Sleep Party People and Savage Rose, while also releasing music in his indie pop/post punk project Luster.

2022 Memoria Tour Dates

Summer Festivals

June 3 - Egeskov, Denmark @ Heartland Festival

Europe

August 25 - Maastricht, Netherlands @ Muziekgieterij

August 28 - Nijmegen, Netherlands @ Doornroosje

August 30 - Leipzig, Germany @ Täubchenthal

August 31 - Berlin, Germany @ Astra

North America

Sept. 16 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

Sept. 18 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

Sept. 19 - San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

Sept. 21 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

Sept. 22 - Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern

Sept. 23 - Mexico City, MX @ Auditorio Blackberry

Sept. 25 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

Sept. 27 - Chicago, IL @ Metro

Sept. 29 - Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

Oct. 1 - Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

Oct. 4 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

Oct. 6 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere