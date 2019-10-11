Travis Scott, The Strokes, Gwen Stefani to Headline Lollapalooza Chile, Argentina, and Brasil 2020

Lollapalooza Chile, Lollapalooza Argentina and Lollapalooza Brasil have unveiled the lineups for the 2020 editions, revealing an incredible bill featuring headliners Guns N' Roses, Travis Scott, The Strokes, Lana Del Rey, Martin Garrix and Gwen Stefani. The lineup also includes Armin Van Buuren, Vampire Weekend, Cage The Elephant, James Blake, Brockhampton, Alan Walker, Illenium, The Lumineers, Kacey Musgraves, Rex Orange County, Rita Ora, A Day To Remember, Charlie XCX, Perry Farrell's Kind Heaven Orchestra, King Princess, LP, Jaden Smith, Madeon and more. Tickets are on sale now.

Several artists will be making their debut performances in South America at Lollapalooza, including Travis Scott, Gwen Stefani (solo), James Blake, Brockhampton, Illenium, Rezz, Kacey Musgraves, Rex Orange County, Rita Ora, King Princess, Jaden Smith, Hayley Kiyoko, Denzel Curry, Lauv, AJR, Two Feet, Idles and Wallows.

The tenth edition of Lollapalooza Chile takes place March 27-29 at O'Higgins Park in Santiago. To view the full lineup or purchase tickets, visit www.lollapaloozacl.com.

The seventh edition of Lollapalooza Argentina takes place on March 27-29 at Hippodromo de San Isidro in Buenos Aires. To view the full lineup or purchase tickets, visit www.lollapaloozaar.com.

The ninth edition of Lollapalooza Brasil takes place April 3-5 at Autódromo de Interlagos in São Paulo. To view the full lineup or purchase tickets, visit lollapaloozabr.com.

Lollapalooza in South America is produced by Perry Farrell, William Morris Endeavor Entertainment, C3 Presents, Lotus Producciones (Chile), DF Entertainment (Argentina), and TIME FOR FUN (Brazil).





Related Articles View More Music Stories