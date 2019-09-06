Tove Lo Releases 'Really Don't Like U' Featuring Kylie Minogue

Today, multi-platinum, Grammy Award-nominated artist Tove Lo released her highly anticipated collaboration with pop legend Kylie Minogue. 'Really don't like u' Feat. Kylie Minogue is out on all digital platforms and comes ahead of her fourth studio full-length, 'Sunshine Kitty' out September 20 on Island Records.





"Even though it's now out, I still can't believe Kylie is on 'Really don't like u"!!" Tove Lo reveals. "Kylie and I met last year at an AMFAR event in Hong Kong; when she said she wanted to work together I made serious mental note! Once I felt I had the perfect song to share with her I just hoped she would love it and want to do her magical thing to it. She did, and I couldn't be more thrilled and honored to have someone I love and respect so much on this track and part of Sunshine Kitty."



"I've loved this opportunity to collaborate with Tove!" Kylie Minogue shares. "It seemingly came out of nowhere, but when we met last year we said it would be great to work together and with 'Really don't like u' came the perfect moment. She has that amazing Swedish pop sensibility but her very own style and has carved out her own path within the music industry."



'Sunshine Kitty' was recorded between Los Angeles and Sweden, and represents a new chapter for Tove, marked by a reclamation of confidence, hard-earned wisdom, more time, and a budding romance. The title is "a play on pussy power, but it's a happy, positive way of seeing it," Tove Lo states. "It ties in with the lynx. This cartoon cat (featured on the artwork) is an extension of me and part of the new music. She's super cute, but she does stupid s like getting in fights and getting fed up. It's how I feel the album sounds." 'Sunshine Kitty' is out worldwide on September 20th.



Tove Lo will be celebrating her album release with fans in New York City, with a very special and intimate SOLD OUT live show at Bowery Ballroom.

Really don't like u' Feat. Kylie Minogue follows the fantastic Jax Jones collaboration - also from 'Sunshine Kitty'-- 'Jacques.'





Related Articles View More Music Stories