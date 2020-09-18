Torren Foot Releases New Version and Video for 'More Life'

Featuring Tinie and L Devine.

Australian producer Torren Foot today drops the vocal version of his mighty single 'More Life' featuring Tinie and L Devine. Unveiled alongside a Meji Alabi-directed video, 'More Life' sees the two UK stars come together for a surefire late-summer hit. The visual, starring both Tinie and L Devine, follows an elder male character as he consumes a 'More Life' energy drink in order to get a little more from life...



Speaking on the record, Torren Foot said - "It's still wild to me seeing Tinie & L Devine on a record that I produced, but 2020 is a crazy year, right?!! To have the opportunity to release a track with these two amazing artists is truly humbling"



L Devine added - "I've been working with Tinie on a bunch of songs over the past few years so I'm so glad we could finally come together with Torren Foot and release something. It feels so good to step into a world of music I've never touched before. I'm a huge fan and listener of house music so it's sick to be able to show some love to it on this record."



The original version has already racked up over 6 million streams to date and was the #1 most played song on triple j. One of Mistajam's Future Anthems; the single has had props by the likes of Pete Tong, Danny Howard and Joel Corry and has already been added to both the KISS Fresh and KISS Dance playlists.



Setting streaming services alight when it was dropped earlier this year; 'More Life' hit the #1 spot in the Spotify Australia Viral Chart, #5 in NZ and was in the Top 40 in the Netherlands & Belgium. It topped the Beatport overall chart as well as peaking in the Shazam chart in AUS #4 and has had over 211k Shazams to date.



Melbourne-raised Torren Foot is one of Australia's most in-demand touring club DJ's. The ARIA-nominated producer and DJ has received A-list radio support across triple j and international support on Diplo's Revolution SiriusXM US, MistaJam, Danny Howard, Studio Brussels, KCRW LA, SLAM FM and 538 NL.



One of the most successful and decorated artists in British pop music with a career spanning 15 years, Tinie has scored three top ten albums and seven number one singles to date, as well as racking up a roster of genre-pushing collaborations with globally renowned artists such as Calvin Harris, Wizkid, Stormzy, Swedish House Mafia, 2 Chainz, Chase & Status and Zara Larsson.



Championed by Charli XCX, Dua Lipa and Lewis Capaldi, supported by Radio 1 and Beats 1, and GAY TIMES' Elevate Emerging Star in Music award (supported by Apple Music), L Devine's CV shows a young artist heading towards future iconic status. What's more, she's doing it her way - offering her unique take on life experiences through a prism of pioneering pop.

