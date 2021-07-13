Topic & Bebe Rexha Unveil Video for 'Chain My Heart'

Topic and Bebe Rexha take viewers into a shadowy, sexually-charged world in the official video for their hit single, "Chain My Heart." Jason Lester - who directed the feature film High Resolution and has helmed videos for such artists as Lauv, Julia Michaels and Cautious Clay - unfurls a bold, noirish clip that chases the two artists and a crew of leather-clad dancers through an industrial Los Angeles location, with a nod to 80s videos and action films and a wink to Berlin nightlife. View the video below.

Since its release via Astralwerks last month, "Chain My Heart" has amassed over 14 million combined global streams. The Nocturnal Times hailed the track as "undeniably one of [Topic's] most contagiously catchy singles to date." PLNKWIFI said, "Seriously, this is a song you'll want to hold onto with all your might...an absolutely addicting track that encourages us to keep those who we love as close to us as possible." Topic talks about collaborating with Rexha in this recent POPJUICE feature.﻿

"Chain My Heart" comes on the heels of the release of Bebe's Better Mistakes - the sophomore album from the Diamond-selling, two-time GRAMMY® nominee - and Topic's collaboration with ATB and​A7S, "Your Love (9pm)." The acclaimed producer recently dropped a remix of "You," giving the Regard + Troye Sivan + Tate McRae single a sultry, summery club vibe. His exuberant, soulful remix of Moby's new version of "Natural Blues" ft. Gregory Porter & Amythyst Kiah can be heard HERE. Topic and A7S were nominated for a Billboard Music Award for Top Dance/Electronic Song for their 2020 hit, "Breaking Me," which has racked up more than 1.7 billion combined streams worldwide.

With his distinctive sound - combining emotional grief-stricken lyrics with a positive, exhilarating sound to forge a completely new sub-genre known as "melancholic dance music" - Topic has set himself apart ever since the release of his first single, "Light It Up," in 2015. His debut album Miles was released in the summer of 2015. After that, he released "Home," which he produced together with singer-songwriter Nico Santos. The track earned a Platinum certification in Germany as well as double Platinum in Australia.

Topic followed that success with a string of singles that included "Find You" with Jake Reese, "Perfect" feat. Fifth Harmony vocalist Ally Brooke, "Let Us Love" with Vigiland and Christopher, "Keep on Loving" feat. René Miller andY his 2020 hit, "Breaking Me" with A7S. The latter became one of the biggest singles of 2020, amassing more than 1.7 billion combined global streams and earning a Billboard Music Award nomination for Top Dance/Electronic Song.

In 2020, Topic and Nico Santos revived their successful collaboration with their new track "Like I Love You," which can also be heard on Nico Santos' album. For "Why Do You Lie To Me", which was released in August 2020, Topic teamed up with A7S again. The duo enlisted GRAMMY®-nominated rapper Lil Baby for the track, which has racked over 123 million combined global streams. Released in early 2021, "Your Love (9PM)" is a completely fresh remake by ATB, Topic & A7S of ATB's classic 1998 hit "9PM (Till I Come)." The collaboration has over 300 million combined global streams and was a #1 airplay hit in numerous countries, including the UK and Germany.

Diamond-selling and two-time GRAMMY®-nominated New York City native Bebe Rexha is a musical force to be reckoned with. Her RIAA Platinum-certified debut album Expectations (released June 2018 on Warner Records) contained the Platinum single "I'm a Mess" and the global chart-topping smash "Meant to Be" (featuring Florida Georgia Line), now RIAA Certified Diamond. "Meant to Be" held the #1 spot on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart for a record-setting 50 straight weeks, the longest reign ever by a female lead artist, and won Top Country Song at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards and Best Collaboration at the 2018 iHeart Radio Music Awards. It was subsequently nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance at the 61st annual GRAMMY Awards® in February 2019, where Bebe was also nominated for Best New Artist.

Early in her career, Bebe won the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences' Best Teen Songwriter Award, and then formally burst onto the scene when she wrote "The Monster," a worldwide hit for Eminem and Rihanna that was certified 6x Platinum by the RIAA. Bebe went on to co-write and carry the instantly recognizable hook for the 3x Platinum "Hey Mama," by David Guetta, which was nominated for a Billboard Music Award for Top Dance/Electronic Song. Bebe also hit #1 on the Billboard Pop and Rap charts with her 5x Platinum "Me, Myself & I" with G-Eazy. In 2017, Bebe released the critically acclaimed EPs, All Your Fault: Part 1 (with the Platinum single "I Got You") and All Your Fault: Part 2 (with "Meant to Be"). In conjunction with GRAMMY® Week 2019, Bebe launched the GRAMMY® Music Education Coalition's (GMEC) national campaign on behalf of its new All-Star Ambassador program. Better Mistakes, her new album, includes the hit singles "Baby, I'm Jealous" feat. Doja Cat and "Sacrifice." To date, Bebe has amassed over four billion YouTube views and over 12 billion total global streams.